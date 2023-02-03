Man arrested in connection with missing monkeys at Dallas Zoo

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of two tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo earlier this week.

Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of cruelty to livestock animals, the Dallas Police Department said Friday morning in a news release. He also faces charges in connection to an incident involving a clouded leopard.

Irvin was initially spotted at the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits. When police arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect getting on a DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) train.

He was later located in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, where police took him for questioning.

Police say they arrested the suspect in part thanks to “help from the public.”

The zoo alerted Dallas police about the case early Monday morning after its animal care team found that two emperor tamarin monkeys were not in their enclosure.

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance video and the photo of a man who was filmed at the zoo likely around the time the monkeys disappeared, asking the public for help.

Later that day authorities announced the two missing tamarin monkeys had been located at an abandoned home in Lancaster and returned to the zoo.

“We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found,” the zoo announced on social media Tuesday evening. “They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening.”

A leopard missing from her pen was later found near her habitat. Police said a cutting was used to open the cat’s enclosure.

Dallas police said Friday morning additional charges against Irwin “are possible.”

He was taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he’s being held on a $5,000 bond.

The Dallas Zoo did not open Friday due to icy pathways, according to its Twitter page.

With News Wire Services