Chronicle
Washington Schools Still Restrain, Isolate Students Often Despite State Laws, Report Says
OLYMPIA — A watchdog report by disability rights advocates found that restraint and isolation have been excessively and improperly used on Washington school students, and disproportionately used on those with disabilities. Disability Rights Washington and the ACLU of Washington released the report Monday, as lawmakers considered a bill that...
Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
kpq.com
Super Sharp Idea from Students to Lawmakers
Washington has a state bird, a state flower, it even has a state oyster. What it doesn't have is a state cactus. That's what a number of kids from Ellensburg's Discovery Lab pitched to Moses Lake Senator Judy Warnick after a field trip with their teacher. "And he was telling...
How WA State lawmakers should address the anesthesia “staffing crisis.” | Opinion
Here’s a different take on the debate over anesthesia care in Washington state. | Guest Opinion
Chronicle
Religious Health Care Restrictions Prompt Call for Washington Merger Oversight
Suffering from a cancerous mass in his jaw, he waited months to ask his regular oncologist about accessing life-ending medication through the state's Death with Dignity Act. He knew that physician, from a Catholic-affiliated health system on the Kitsap Peninsula, was bound by rules against providing such medication. When the...
Over 1,600 Washington families targeted by fraudsters amid surge in SNAP benefit theft
The United States Department of Agriculture reports an alarming surge in SNAP benefit theft across the country. According to Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services, more than 1,600 Washington State EBT cardholders have been hit by fraudsters.
Flying Magazine
Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL
According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
Dispute: Would a Washington Road Usage Charge be ‘regressive’?
(The Center Square) – Would a new vehicle tax on miles traveled be a “regressive” tax on lower income Washingtonians or would it force the more well-off to pay more? A recent report by the Washington State Transportation Commission raises these questions. In 2019, the WSTC was directed by the state legislature to “assess the potential impacts of RUC on underserved communities, including communities of color, low-income households, vulnerable populations,...
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
Chronicle
With Runs Rising, State Questions How to Manage Smelt in the Cowlitz, Columbia Rivers
The public is being asked to give their opinion on an environmental analysis focused on managing Eulachon in the Columbia River basin. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife drew up a draft management plan for Eulachon, also known as smelt, in the Washington and Oregon populations. “Overall, this updated...
q13fox.com
Bill would create Washington cannabis commission
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A new bill under consideration this week in the State Legislature would create a cannabis commission in Washington State. Lawmakers say the commission would help growers and producers to compete nationally if or when federal restrictions are finally loosened, and the entire U.S. market opens up. It...
Chronicle
How a Washington Bill Could Help Caregiver Shortage Ahead of ‘Silver Tsunami’
To become certified, prospective home care workers in Washington must be tested on what they’ve learned in their 75 required hours of training. But many face challenges even before they get to the test — a would-be caregiver might have to drive several hours to a site at a scheduled time they didn’t choose.
OnlyInYourState
Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals
No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
Tri-City Herald
Want to fix WA’s housing crisis? Allow denser development in these single-family areas | Opinion
“Middle housing” is a very mild descriptor for one of the most contentious and significant public policy battles being waged in Olympia. The term refers to duplexes, townhouses and other similar housing types. But the fight is all about our state’s housing crisis, local control of land use and a growing acknowledgment that one of the basic pillars of our growth management approach has failed.
Western Washington Woman who Trafficked Fentanyl and Meth at her Restaurant Gets 10 Year in Prison
SEATTLE – A 46-year-old Western Washington woman that co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking, was sentenced late last week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to ten years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, of Marysville,...
What WA plans for the largest remaining source of lead pollution threatening kids
The EPA says the toxic fuel endangers young children’s health.
New Legislation Takes Aim at Hidden Foster Care
A ProPublica-New York Times Magazine story exposed a system with few legal protections for families. A first-of-its-kind bill aims to provide parents with free counsel when child protection workers try to move their kids without going to court.
kpq.com
Gov Inslee Appoints Wenatchee Area Residents To State Boards
Governor Jay Inslee is reappointing two Wenatchee area residents to boards and commissions. North Central Community of Health Acting Executive Director John Schapman will continue serving on the state Health Benefit Exchange Board. Meanwhile, Shiloh Burgess is getting reappointed to the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board. Schapman will hold...
nationalfisherman.com
Search suspended for missing fisherman off Washington
The Coast Guard and other agencies searched Monday for a fisherman who was missing after his two crewmates were rescued from a crab boat in distress Sunday off the coast of Washington near the Willapa Bay entrance. Watchstanders at the Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Position...
