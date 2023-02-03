Read full article on original website
Pasco bar fight and shooting leads to 2 accused of attempted murder
One suspect is still on the run.
Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:44 p.m. PPD says one male suspect is in custody. According to Pasco Police a male suspect shot a male victim near 6th and Clark. The victim has been transported to the hospital for their injuries. 6th Street from Clark to Bonneville is still closed at this...
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
W Richland Theft Suspect ‘Clinks’ Stolen Booze Bottles From Store
West Richland Police are seeking to ID this suspect. Man allegedly stuffs pockets full of alcohol bottles. Police are seeking to ID and locate this man, who allegedly made off with quite a bit of booze. Around 1:18 AM last Friday, February 3rd, the man entered the Circle C store...
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
WSP needs your assistance locating witnesses and driver
Richland, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help locating a driver who fled after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning near Richland. The collision occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m. A pedestrian was walking eastbound in...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief
Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city. Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses. Both of the coffee...
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 6, 2023
Josephine E. Johnson, 77, of Richland, died Jan. 30 in Richland. She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in south Richland for 21 years. She was a retired office manager and accountant for the Dial Corporation. Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements. Boyd G. Drennan.
Pasco officers justified in shooting 2 murder suspects, killing one of them, prosecutor says
The gunman who was killed was wearing body armor, say investigators
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
Commissioners to consider litter pickup agreement
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 9 a.m. and will consider a resolution approving an interlocal agreement between the city of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla County Corrections Department for litter pickup on specified areas of U.S. 12, as well as certain agreed-upon special projects. The agreement covers a 24-month period from March 1, 2023, through March 1, 2025.
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
You Could Score This Amazing Pasco Washington Property for $150,000
Peek Inside This Pasco Washington Home You Could Own For $150,000. We all know has housing prices in the Tri-Cities have escalated but what if you could get a pretty sweet deal for $150,000? This property got me droolin' because of the great deal that it could be. A home...
A beloved Pasco police captain is being remembered for his decades of caring
The former farmer joined the Pasco Police Department in 1970.
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
County backs DA PERS change
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is backing a legislative proposal that district attorneys and deputy district attorneys be included in the Police/Fire Public Employee Retirement System instead of being simply in PERS. The vote taken last week was unanimous. Commissioner John Shafer called the proposal...
Before He Was the Father of Affirmative Action, He Was a Pasco City Councilman
It's Black History Month all over the United States, so today we'd like to honor and remember a civil rights icon who got his big break as a Pasco City councilman. Dr. Arthur Allen Fletcher was politically active in Kansas and California but it was his move to the Tri-Cities that changed his life, and the lives of countless others, forever. Fletcher is considered by many to be "the father of affirmative action," and his beliefs helped influence great American leaders, including several United States presidents. His efforts on the Revised Philadelphia Plan, requiring government contractors to hire minorities, made it the first piece of affirmative action legislature passed in the country.
No dental insurance? No problem at free Tri-Cities dental day
Uninsured Tri-Cities area residents can receive one free service, including an extraction or a filling.
