Pasco, WA

Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:44 p.m. PPD says one male suspect is in custody. According to Pasco Police a male suspect shot a male victim near 6th and Clark. The victim has been transported to the hospital for their injuries. 6th Street from Clark to Bonneville is still closed at this...
PASCO, WA
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
KENNEWICK, WA
WSP needs your assistance locating witnesses and driver

Richland, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help locating a driver who fled after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning near Richland. The collision occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m. A pedestrian was walking eastbound in...
RICHLAND, WA
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 6, 2023

Josephine E. Johnson, 77, of Richland, died Jan. 30 in Richland. She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in south Richland for 21 years. She was a retired office manager and accountant for the Dial Corporation. Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements. Boyd G. Drennan.
RICHLAND, WA
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck

Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Commissioners to consider litter pickup agreement

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 9 a.m. and will consider a resolution approving an interlocal agreement between the city of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla County Corrections Department for litter pickup on specified areas of U.S. 12, as well as certain agreed-upon special projects. The agreement covers a 24-month period from March 1, 2023, through March 1, 2025.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
County backs DA PERS change

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners is backing a legislative proposal that district attorneys and deputy district attorneys be included in the Police/Fire Public Employee Retirement System instead of being simply in PERS. The vote taken last week was unanimous. Commissioner John Shafer called the proposal...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Before He Was the Father of Affirmative Action, He Was a Pasco City Councilman

It's Black History Month all over the United States, so today we'd like to honor and remember a civil rights icon who got his big break as a Pasco City councilman. Dr. Arthur Allen Fletcher was politically active in Kansas and California but it was his move to the Tri-Cities that changed his life, and the lives of countless others, forever. Fletcher is considered by many to be "the father of affirmative action," and his beliefs helped influence great American leaders, including several United States presidents. His efforts on the Revised Philadelphia Plan, requiring government contractors to hire minorities, made it the first piece of affirmative action legislature passed in the country.
PASCO, WA

