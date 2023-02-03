ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Three quick takeaways vs Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 54-52 game on Sunday evening,. With the loss to Northwestern, the Badgers capped off a 1-1 week where they also defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 65-60 game. Here are the quick takeaways from Wisconsin’s loss on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Game Thread vs. Northwestern Wildcats

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats, looking to avenge their 66-63 loss last week and gain some momentum after a 65-60 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday. The Badgers currently stand at 13-9, and will look to reach a .500 record in...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: QB Chase Wolf reportedly will not return in 2023

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf reportedly will not return to the program in 2023 after head coach Luke Fickell initially confirmed the news following the team’s bowl game, according to the Athletic’s Jesse Temple. Wolf, Wisconsin’s quarterback for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December, had initially intended to...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, fresh off a three-loss week that included defeats to the Northwestern Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, and the Illinois Fighting Illini. While the full starting lineup was in effect against the Illini on Saturday, the effort was...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy