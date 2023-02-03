ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FOX40

Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball

(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center.  The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11.  •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
inforney.com

Bishop Gorman's Josh Hayes earns national wrestling tournament berth

McKINNEY — Bishop Gorman senior Josh Hayes earned a national tournament berth after placing second on Saturday in the Texas\Oklahoma Prep National Qualifying Tournament at McKinney Christian Academy. Hayes, who improved his season record to 35-3, faced three All-America wrestlers during the tournament, defeating two. He fell in the...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS Sports

Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential Athletics move if team can't -- or won't -- stay in Oakland

The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Las Vegas resorts eager to bring in A's

Las Vegas resort operators are anxious to bring in the Oakland A’s. A group of executives meeting with A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval expressed their “full support” for bringing the team to Southern Nevada, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. Derek Stevens,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
HENDERSON, NV
roselawgroupreporter.com

New transmission line will increase energy reliability

A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and California – after nearly a decade of planning. The line, called the Ten West Link, will make it possible to send solar and wind energy between the two states. A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and...
ARIZONA STATE
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Biggest Untold Reason for the Decline of Salmon

As Californians dig out from several major storms just since December, major reservoirs in the state are already filled to within 86 and 104 percent of their historical average for this date, and the Sierra snowpack sits at 205 percent of normal. With additional precipitation likely before the end of California’s attenuated rainy season, and massive projected snowmelt poised to cascade downstream later this spring, water managers are already deciding what to do with the all this water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
LAS VEGAS, NV

