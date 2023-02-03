Jamesville-DeWitt tops ESM for boys, girls SCAC Empire indoor track titles

SYRACUSE – Indoor track and field teams from Jamesville-DeWitt and East Syracuse Minoa would end up at the top of the standings during last Thursday’s Salt City Atheltic Conference Empire division championships at SRC Arena.

And it was both sides of Red Rams prevailing – the girls with 152 points, the boys with 125 points. They needed those points since the Spartans got second with 110 points on the boys side and 106 points on the girls side.

Again it was J-D’s throwers spotlighted, Hailey Webber winning the weight throw with a toss of 41 feet 7 inches while also taking the shot put with 35’2” to Jillian Webber’s 32’8” as Jillian was third in the weight throw with 36′ 1/2”.

Nikki Militi also won twice, going 42.94 seconds to win the 300-meter dash with Victoria Payne (43.90) in third place, and Militi’s time of 1:40.19 in the 600-meter run prevailing as Norah Kirch was third in 1;50.16.

In the triple jump, Nina Autry’s 33′ 1/4” beat out the 32’6 3/4” from ESM’s Kaleigh Maloof as Ellyana Deng was third with 31’5 1/2”. Kirch, Abi Adams, Rebecca Mendez Squier and Emma Deehan went 11:04.68 to hold off ESM’s 11:07.28 and win the 4×800 relay.

Deng was second in the long jump with 13’11 3/4” as Autry took sixth, with Deng also third in the high jump at 4’8”. J-D had Molly McIntyre fourth and Megan O’Malley fifth in the 3,000-meter run, McIntyre adding a sixth in the 1,000.

Deehan got second in the pole vault, her 7’3” edging Kenna Ridzi (7 feet) in third as Elize Mancini was fourth for the Spartans. In 4:35.26, the Rams were second in the 4×400 relay, just ahead of ESM (4:35.52) in fourth place.

Arianna Brennen won twice for ESM, her 5’4” putting her in the state top 10 of the high jump and her 9.38 seconds taking the 55 hurdles as Maloof (10.05) was fifth.

Evanni McDuffie was victorious in the 55-meter dash in 7.24 seconds, with teammate Amber Hayes fifth behind Payne in fourth place as McDuffie was fourth and Anaharie Anderson fifth in the 300.

McDuffie, Hayes, Anderson and Maloof paired to win the 4×200 relay in 1:51.15, just ahead of the 1:51.39 from the Rams’ quartet of Payne, Autry, Militi and Alexis Scaramuzino.

Rachael Ladd earned second place in the 1,000 in 3:27.89 and second in the 1,500-meter run in 5:19.68, while Rachael Burt was third in both the 1,500 (5:32.57) and 3,000 in 11:37.57, J-D getting Mendez Squier to fourth in the 1,500. Gianna Brilbeck was fifth in the shot put

A head-to-head battle in the boys 4×400 had J-D’s Brayden Rivera, Moujahid Cherif, Ryan Carter and Andres Valladares go 3:37.06 to edge the ESM (3:37.30) quartet of LeShaun Benjaim, Caleb Byrd, Sol Scofield and Aidan Hirt.

Hudson Groat won the 600 in 1:29.81, with Byrd third in 1:32.28 and Valladares fourth in 1:34.27. Connor Clarkson went 2:40.18 for second to Auburn’s Keegan Brady (2:39.16) in the 1,000, with Groat third in 2:48.21. Paul Fischi took third and Peter Drew fourth in the 3,200-meter run.

Daviel Cruz got a second-place weight throw of 48’9 1/4”, a new personal best, with Emile Antoine second in the long jump at 19/9 1/4”, right with Cortland’s Jack Phelan as Antoine added a third in the triple jump with 39’1 3/4” as Harpreet Duggal (37’9”) was fifth.

Isaiah Sternberg was third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:05.47 and helped J-D to second in the 4×800 in 9:10.75, edging ESM’s third-place 9:12.35.

ESM had Sumit Kadariya go 6.79 seconds to beat the field in the 55 sprint, with Jay-Neil McDuffie fifth in 6.97 ahead of the J-D duo of Dante Santos and Mahir Bechir.

Byrd, clearing 5’10”, won the high jump over the 5’8” from the Rams’ Nathan Cottet as Valladares (5’6”) was fourth.

A 1-2 finish in the 55 hurdles had Abdi Aden claim close to a dead heat over McDuffie, though both finished in 8.15 as J-D’s Daksh Maini was fifth and Shane Gargiulo seventh.

Hirt took second in the 300 in 38.38 as Rivera was fourth and Cherif fifth for the Rams. Aden and Hirt, joining Kadariya and Benjamin, helped ESM, in 1:37.80, beat out J-D’s 1′:38.84 and win the 4×200.

Luke Mancini topped 10’6” for second place in the pole vault as Deacon Enright was third ((8’6”) for the Rams and Michael Ojeda fourth (8 feet) for the Spartans. Mekai Carroll had a second-place shot put toss of 44’3”, with Kadariya third (19’6 3/4”) in the long jump.