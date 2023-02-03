Police identify suspect killed in gunfire exchange with store clerk during robbery attempt in East Hartford

An East Hartford police officer moves the crime scene tape at the Humble & Paid Co. at 285 Main St. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, where an attempted armed robbery left one suspect dead and a store clerk injured. Aaron Flaum/Hartford Courant/TNS

Police identified a man killed in a gunfire exchange during a robbery attempt at a clothing store in East Hartford on Tuesday night that also injured the store’s clerk.

The man killed was a suspect in the robbery attempt and was identified as Jashar Haslam, 26, of Hartford.

Haslam and another suspect entered Humble & Paid Co. clothing store located at 1285 Main St. in East Hartford after 10:30 p.m. wearing black ski masks with the intention of committing a robbery, police said. A struggle ensued between the store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled out a gun.

Police said the clerk was shot in the back by Haslam before returning fire, hitting Haslam multiple times.

First responders provided life-saving aid to Haslam before he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The store clerk was treated on the scene for a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The second suspect reportedly ran out of the building during the struggle and has not been located by police. Police declined to release additional suspect or victim information.

Police said the store clerk used two legally registered firearms in the gunfire exchange.