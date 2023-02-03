Paige Spiranac Savagely Roasts Phil Mickelson: “If Phil Thinks That’s 4 Inches, I Feel Sorry For His Wife”

Paige Spiranac is back at it again.

The former pro golfer and current model and influencer is known for calling people out and roasting the everlivin’ hell out of people on social media, and it doesn’t matter who it is.

Not even if it’s one of the most famous pro golfers on the planet.

Three time major champion Phil Mickelson recently announced his displeasure on Twitter of golfers wearing joggers on the golf course, after Sam Ryder was seen wearing them during this past weekend’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Long story short, you’re not allowed to wear shorts on the Tour, but Sam Ryder was showing off a little ankle with these joggers on. To Lefty, it seemed a little to be a little hypocritical if the aim is to have no leg showing.

He tweeted:

“The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle?

I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.”

Needless to say, he got a major mix of responses, with the golf traditionalists in favor of his statement, and the progressives saying he needs to just get over it.

And one of those “progressives” was Spiranac, who ended up savagely roasting Mickelson on her Playing a Round podcast.

She said:

“Phil Mickelson, which I didn’t see because I’m blocked, but people were posting about it.

Phil Mickelson even had this tweet saying, ‘How can you show four inches of skin?’

Also, if Phil thinks that’s four inches, I feel sorry for his wife.”

I mean, SHEESH… someone call 911 because I just witnessed a murder. Just go ahead and end the guy’s career why don’t ya?

You have to love the gamesmanship here… Spiranac ain’t afraid to tell it like it is.

And then again, she’s also known for showing some “ankle” on the golf course… among other things.

