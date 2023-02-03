Read full article on original website
Police: Officer-involved fatal shooting in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police say that Rantoul police located an alleged stolen vehicle parked in the 300 block of Belle Ave. on Monday night. While officers investigated the vehicle, a physical encounter occurred with an armed male when shots were fired. We're told the...
Deadly shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — The Decatur Police Department says they responded to a residence in the 500 block of S. 19th St. on Monday night around 11:14 pm in reference to someone being shot. We're told police located a male, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — We now know the name of the suspect who was killed on Monday night in Rantoul during the officer-involved shooting. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says Azaan Lee, 21, of Champaign, Illinois, formerly of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m. on Tuesday in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.
Taylorville couple arrested for armed violence and possession of meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Taylorville couple is facing jail time after they were arrested on Friday. Members of the Emergency Response Team and the Community Action Team executed a search warrant for Justin L. Moma, 40, and Casey D. Moma, 39. Both are facing charges of armed violence,...
Champaign County Crime Stoppers looking for porch pirate
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a theft. At 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, police say an individual approached a residence in the 1500 block of South Smith Road in Urbana. We're told the male suspect removed a...
Change of bond denied for EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The court proceedings for the two EMS workers charged in the death of Earl Moore Jr. continued on Monday. In the pre-trial hearing, a change of bond was denied for Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley. Moore Jr. was killed on Dec. 18, 2022, after being...
Police: Faulty locks cause student to lose 3K in jewelry and cash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported on Sunday that her suite at Illini Tower in Champaign was robbed. We're told the student was gone for about a week and was unlocked due to faulty electronic locks. The value of the stolen property, which includes jewelry...
Ford County Sheriff announces discovery and detonation of explosives
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Ford County Sheriff, Chad Johnson, announced the discovery and subsequent detonation of multiple explosives in connection with a search warrant for James Watterson, 34. Johnson says Watterson was arrested on Saturday, February 4, on a warrant stemming from threats to law enforcement officers...
Decatur Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 8:43 p.m. on Saturday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the front of the house. The fire was brought under control at 9:10 p.m. Fire crews remained on the scene until...
Learn how maple syrup is made
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is hosting its annual Maple Syrup Program. The event is at 11 am, noon, and 1 pm, on Feb. 18 at Rock Springs Nature Center. Participants can learn how maple syrup is produced from sap, why spring is the best...
Checking time with the Springfield watch and clock show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Route 66 watch and clock club hosted a free watch and clock show at Casey's Pub. The show offered an opportunity to look at mechanical clocks or watches, buy them, and they were even offering free appraisals.
Robin Roberts Stadium received grant to improve stadium
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be upgrades to Robin Robert Stadium, home of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, in 2023. In February of 2023, the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway announced the latest round of the Byway Project Funds program to provide financial assistance to Byway members. Byway Project...
FBI Springfield advise caution in online relationship to avoid romance scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With Valentine's day right around the corner, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Springfield Division is warning people of romance scams. The FBI says in romance scams a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust with the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to steal the victim’s money.
ISP expands crisis intervention training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is rolling out 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training for all ISP officers beginning in February. CIT programs create connections between law enforcement professionals, mental health providers, families, and consumer advocates. ISP says the goal of crisis intervention training is...
District 186 exploring new ways to address mental health in school
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 is exploring some new ways to address the mental health of students in school. At Monday's school board meeting the superintendent, Jennifer Gill, brought up for discussion a proposed yoga pilot program for students and staff. Gill said it could be a way...
State lawmaker introduce bill to provide food assistance for all foster children
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, introduced legislation that would expand access to food assistance for foster families. “Foster families already face so many obstacles, this legislation will help relieve some of the stress placed on these homes,” said Scherer. “Foster parents carry a great load by caring for our children who are in unfortunate circumstances. We must look for ways to utilize resources to unburden and support them.”
Historical landmarks honor Black pioneers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Officials in Champaign County are honoring Black history by identifying landmarks that served as safe havens for families settling after slavery. The Champaign County African American Trail highlights places such as the Illinois Central Railroad, which provided jobs and transportation to Black families during the Great Migration, and the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul where the all Black squadron was stationed in 1941.
Having a dad and daughter day out
Today was a day where dad and daughters could go out and spend a day together. The Walhburgers in Springfield hosted a daddy-daughter dinner where kids could eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. The restaurant also had activities such as coloring and a photo booth. The evening...
Village of Mahomet to build new six-court tennis facility for community and school
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The Village of Mahomet received sealed bids on January 24 for the construction of a six-court tennis facility that will be located at Middletown Park, 102 West Main. These courts will also become the new home to the Mahomet-Seymour High School tennis teams. “The Village...
Free admission to Lincoln Presidential Library on Lincoln's birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is throwing a birthday party, and the public is invited to attend. In honor of Lincoln’s birthday, museum admission will be free on Feb. 11 and 12, the birthday boy himself will visit on both days, and will celebrate Lincoln’s love of reading by collecting books for children.
