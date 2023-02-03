ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finn Wolfhard thinks it's 'insane' that he can just ask Winona Ryder about the rock stars she dated and befriended in the 90s

By Palmer Haasch
 4 days ago
Finn Wolfhard called Winona Ryder "one of the funniest texters ever."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

  • Finn Wolfhard said it's "insane" that he can ask Winona Ryder about the people she hung out with in the 90s.
  • Wolfhard also called Ryder "one of the funniest texters ever."
  • He revealed that he relates to Ryder's lack of desire to be "relevant."

Finn Wolfhard said that he talks to Winona Ryder about the celebrities she dated and hung out with in the 1990s, like Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain.

In an interview with GQ, Wolfhard said that his "Stranger Things" costar Ryder, who has acted as a mentor to the show's younger cast members , has a breadth of cultural knowledge that he's eager to tap into.

"She dated Dave Grohl and MCA from Beastie Boys, and all these people," Wolfhard told GQ. "I could literally ask her what it was like knowing Kurt Cobain, and she just tells me everything. It's insane."

However, Wolfhard did have a tough time continuing conversations with his costar over text. According to him, Ryder is "one of the funniest texters ever, because she'll text you and then you'll text her back and then she won't text you ever again."

As for her more recent love life, Ryder has dated fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011 and keeps details about their relationship relatively private. In a 2016 interview with The Edit that appears to no longer be available online, Ryder said that she'd "rather never have been married than been divorced a few times," according to People.

Wolfhard, who told GQ he wasn't "concerned with being relevant at all," said that he also admired Ryder's private lifestyle.

"She is awesome too, because she just lives with her partner at her house. She doesn't go out," he told the publication. "She's a homebody and doesn't care about being relevant either. She just wants to be fulfilled."

