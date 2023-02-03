Read full article on original website
Michigan Police Officers Help Save A Man’s Life With Just A Hug
It's currently the hardest time of the year to be a Michigander. If the ice and snow aren't enough to bum you out, the lack of sunlight we see in the winter months can do it. So, if you struggle with Seasonal Depression while living in Michigan, you're not alone.
Gas Station Clerk Faces Charges of Attempted Murder Of A Customer
Can you imagine popping into a gas station late at night for a snack only to get shot by the gas station clerk? That is what happened to one Michigan man. Being a traveling musician for many years I always saw a late-night gas station or convenience store as a welcomed oasis. Many times it was for something to eat, drink, use the restroom or simply to get an energy drink to extend the drive. One thing that never happened to me was getting shot at by the store clerk.
WILX-TV
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities investigating the triple murder of three men who were found in an abandoned apartment in Highland Park last week after their disappearance say the investigation was not random. "The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have...
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building. “The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident,”...
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
fox2detroit.com
Highland Park man killed trying to protect neighbor's car from thief
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. "He normally gets up at that time anyway and comes out," said Eric Greene, a neighbor of...
fox2detroit.com
Family frustrated in investigation into murder of three rappers in Detroit
More than two weeks ago, Montoya Givens, Armani Kelly, and Dante Wicker were last seen heading to a rap performance. It would be almost two weeks before their remains were found - and authorities have remained tightlipped about the investigation.
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
Police are investigating a series of bomb threats made against at least three Metro Detroit Walmart stores that authorities believe may be part of “a larger effort to disrupt the retailing giant.”
Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple bomb threats against Walmart stores across Michigan may be linked, officials say
A series of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday, and officials say they may be linked. According to Oakland County officials, there were two bomb threats made towards two Oakland County Walmart stores and at least one in Wayne County on Monday morning. The NBC affiliate, WOOD, in Grand Rapids reported a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi
TROY, Mich. – A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
$1.5B District Detroit buildout faces heavy criticism at public hearing over incentives
Development incentives for the proposed $1.5 billion District Detroit buildout came under heavy criticism Monday night during the first public hearing for a Transformational Brownfield valued at $616 million over 35 years. Nearly two dozen people offered questions or comments on the project and incentives during the two-hour virtual public hearing for the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. The authority's board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on the Transformational Brownfield request, which is the largest of the nearly...
