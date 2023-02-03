Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Got $500? Adding To These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Would Be a Smart Move in February
Shares of Realty Income and STAG Industrial are well below their recent highs. That has them offering more attractive dividend yields. With more dividend growth ahead, they look like wise long-term investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
1 Resilient Blue Chip Stock to Buy on the Dip
Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results were not impressive, but there is more to the story. Although the company is dealing with legal issues, it can overcome these obstacles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Can Dogecoin Reach $1?
Investors are hoping that Dogecoin can extend its current rally and eventually hit a price point of $1. Primarily, speculation has centered around a new Twitter function that would integrate Dogecoin as a payment option. While Dogecoin could also boost its value by becoming a proof-of-stake blockchain, this move seems...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
Dividend stocks have a history of handily outperforming companies that don't offer a payout. These supercharged income stocks, with yields of up to 10.5%, have sustained catalysts that make them amazing deals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow’s digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world’s most important tech companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Tesla, Apple, and 1-800-Flowers.com this week. Tesla Motors is up 87% since bottoming out four weeks ago. It has moved higher in 10 of the past 11 trading days. It's OK to exhale here. Apple and 1-800-Flowers.com reported very different quarterly results last week. Both...
Motley Fool
Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?
The stock's fortunes haven't improved, however, and another reverse split may be on the horizon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have Already Doubled in 2023 -- Could They Keep Rising?
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Offerpad Solutions and Redfin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Offerpad Solutions, Opendoor Technologies, and Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short February 2023 $7 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
A lesser-known subindex of a closely watched economic indicator portends trouble for the U.S. economy. Additionally, the Treasury yield curve suggests tough times may lie ahead for the economy and Wall Street. Despite heightened volatility, weakness in equities may represent a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Baidu Stock Soared Today
Artificial intelligence could bolster the company's advertising offerings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Alphabet Stock Was a Dog on Monday
The platform announced that it is opening its artificial intelligence service to a group of testers. This follows the recent moves of a rival service, ChatGPT. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Want $500 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $10,121 in These 3 Dividend Stocks
Stocks that pay dividends can be excellent sources of passive income. These three companies have high dividend yields with the potential for higher payouts. These dividend payouts can fluctuate annually and should be included as part of a diversified portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Shares in Stanley Black & Decker Surged in January
End market conditions deteriorated significantly from the summer to the end of 2023. The company still has a significant challenge to reduce inventory due to a weak sales environment in 2023. Long term, the stock looks like a good value, but it faces near-term risk. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now
Nike is back in growth mode, and investors ought to pay attention. Despite the stock's many positives, inventory issues are worth watching. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why AGNC Investment Stock Was So Healthy Today
Actually, that doesn't tell the full story: The new level is more than 30% higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for at Least 5 Years
Etsy is building a family of brands with significant long-term potential. Teladoc is seeing significant gains in underserved areas of healthcare, while building out its primary care business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Comments / 0