Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police
A Michigan teenager fatally shot his own mother and her boyfriend before he barricaded himself inside the home with their bodies inside, according to police. Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, allegedly killed his mother, 45, and her boyfriend, 52, inside a home in the 19000 block of Woodside, in Harper Woods, a suburb of Detroit, on
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
fox2detroit.com
Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police said rappers shot multiple times before dumped in apartment, murders not random
HometownLife.com
Police respond to bomb threats at Walmarts in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills
legalnews.com
Clinton Township woman sentenced for embezzlement from a senior care facility
Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found
Metro Detroit Walmart stores evacuated due to bomb scares; Police believe they may be linked to nationwide threats
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
Child dies in Detroit house fire; police arrest one
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police have arrested a person connected to a house fire on the west side that killed a young boy. A law enforcement source said although it's early in the investigation, they believe that boy was home alone when the fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Monday morning, relatives of the young boy dropped off stuffed animals on the front steps of the house on Pilgrim and Lindsay streets, where neighbors would often see him play. His aunt was too distraught to speak but had more questions than answers."I saw some smoke outside. I thought maybe it was a car on...
Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
lcnnorthstar.com
Detroit Gets New Area Code
The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
5 Things Flint, MI Wouldn’t Want Seen By A Chinese Spy Balloon
Since the Chinese Government has flown another "weather balloon" over the US (we know it was a spy balloon with equipment the size of three busses attached) ... it made me think, "What if it flew over Flint, MI? What would we not want them to see?" These are the first five things that came to mind.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man arrested in Troy uses ‘Hey Siri’ from back of cop car to reach his phone in front, set up alibi
TROY, Mich. – A man who was arrested outside a Troy school and placed in the back of an empty cop car used the “Hey Siri” feature to make calls and get his story straight with others while his cellphone was in the front seat out of reach, police said.
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
2 in custody after shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
americanmilitarynews.com
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
Trooper hospitalized with serious injures after traffic crash on Dixie Highway in Oakland County
One state trooper was seriously injured following a near head-on collision with another driver in northern Oakland County on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
