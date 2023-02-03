ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 1

Lansing Daily

Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police

A Michigan teenager fatally shot his own mother and her boyfriend before he barricaded himself inside the home with their bodies inside, according to police. Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, allegedly killed his mother, 45, and her boyfriend, 52, inside a home in the 19000 block of Woodside, in Harper Woods, a suburb of Detroit, on
HARPER WOODS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman sentenced for stealing from Macomb County senior care center

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was sentenced to jail and probation after stealing from a Macomb County senior care center. Tina Coleman, 47, will spend six months in jail and 24 months on probation, with the jail sentence counting toward that probation time for a charge of embezzlement by an agent or trustee over $1,000 and less than $2,000.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Police respond to bomb threats at Walmarts in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills

Walmart stores in Canton, White Lake and Rochester Hills were evacuated Monday after a man threatened to blow up the locations with bombs. Canton Township Police Captain Joseph Bialy said an unknown male called in a threat around 7:30 a.m. stating that he had placed an explosive device in the Walmart store at 45555 Michigan Ave. The man demanded $5,000 in ransom or he would detonate the bomb.
CANTON, MI
Court TV

Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Child dies in Detroit house fire; police arrest one

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police have arrested a person connected to a house fire on the west side that killed a young boy. A law enforcement source said although it's early in the investigation, they believe that boy was home alone when the fire broke out Sunday afternoon. Monday morning, relatives of the young boy dropped off stuffed animals on the front steps of the house on Pilgrim and Lindsay streets, where neighbors would often see him play. His aunt was too distraught to speak but had more questions than answers."I saw some smoke outside. I thought maybe it was a car on...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith released from federal prison

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was released from a federal prison in Indiana, where he served seven months for stealing money from his campaign fund. Smith was transferred Jan. 31 from Federal Correctional Institute Terre Haute's adjacent minimum security satellite camp to community confinement overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prison's Detroit Residential Reentry Management Office, spokesperson Benjamin O'Cone wrote in an email Monday to the Free Press.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
lcnnorthstar.com

Detroit Gets New Area Code

The iconic 313 Detroit area code could be changing in the near future in order to make room for new phone numbers. Michigan Public Service Commission announced on January 19th, 2023 that the Detroit area will run out of new phone numbers by 2025. They announced that the code will be changed to 679, and is predicted to be implemented in the 3rd quarter of 2025.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed after investigating loud noise in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said a man was killed early Saturday morning in Highland Park after his girlfriend heard a loud noise outside and he went to investigate. According to MSP, the girlfriend of the victim reported a noise outside and the man went...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 arrested after suspected shooting on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody in connection with a possible Detroit freeway shooting over the weekend. A caller told Michigan State Police that they were driving south on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood at 4:20 a.m. Saturday when someone shot at them. The victim provided police with a license plate number for the suspect vehicle and told troopers he believed the vehicle was parked blocking the road near Lawton and Midland.
DETROIT, MI
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
