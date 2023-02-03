Read full article on original website
Democrats commenting on funding private schools
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota legislators will debate a bill that would allow students to use their state aid money to attend a private school. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says public schools are underfunded already. House Assistant Minority Leader, Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Falls says its...
SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
South Dakota Republican favor tax cuts but not sure which ones at this time
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- It appears most South Dakota legislators are in favor of cutting taxes, the issue will be agreeing on which one. There are bills filed to cut the sales tax on groceries, general sales taxes and to roll back propery tax assessments. House Majority Leader Will Mortenson of Pierre...
South Dakota Attorney General’s Office expanding search for missing people
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Attorney Generals Office has expanded its efforts to locate missing people in the state. Marty Jackley says even long cold cases can be solved. Jackley says they have added resources and people to help find more of those missing. Jackley says the list of missing...
South Dakota Bankers react to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The Federal Reserve Board raised base interest rates this week another quarter point. The prime rate is now seven and three quarters percent. South Dakota Bankers Association President Karl Adam says the quarter point hike was kind of a relief after last year. Adam says bankers are anticipating...
SD High School Coaches Association Announces Fall Coaches of the Year
The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced the Coach of the Year Awards for the Fall of 2022. (Other nominees are listed after each winner):. Cheer – Cami Bacon of St. Mary’s High School (Val Ewing-Winner Area, Eve Langerock-Harrisburg, Diedra Nissen-Sioux Falls Jefferson, Quiana Pardee, Sioux Falls Roosevelt)
