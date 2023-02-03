ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Democrats commenting on funding private schools

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota legislators will debate a bill that would allow students to use their state aid money to attend a private school. Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says public schools are underfunded already. House Assistant Minority Leader, Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Falls says its...
SB162 clear South Dakota Senate Committee

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Legislature is considering changes to public comment periods at public meetings like city council or school board meetings. Senate Bill 162 allow public comment opportunities at any official meeting of such a group and remove ‘regularly scheduled” from current law. Yvonne Taylor representing the South Dakota Municipal League says they support the bill.
SD High School Coaches Association Announces Fall Coaches of the Year

The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced the Coach of the Year Awards for the Fall of 2022. (Other nominees are listed after each winner):. Cheer – Cami Bacon of St. Mary’s High School (Val Ewing-Winner Area, Eve Langerock-Harrisburg, Diedra Nissen-Sioux Falls Jefferson, Quiana Pardee, Sioux Falls Roosevelt)
