Westfield, IN

Fox 59

Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception access

Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Spring Break Deals That Won't Break The Bank

If you're a procrastinator you may think there's no way you can book a spring break vacation now without paying a hefty price -- But think again! Our favorite local travel expert, Shawn Hayes, found a few deals for a family of four that won't break the bank.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? The Chicken Inn

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he's granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones

Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Spotty showers around today; remaining mild through midweek

Meteorologist Jim O'Brien has the timeline for showers and a cool down this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/.
MITCHELL, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

US Open chat with Kimberly Pressler

FOX59's Chris Hagan speaks with FOX Sports PBA reporter Kimberly Pressler about the 2023 US Open, held at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Vote for Indy's Best Pizza

After more than 1,000 nominations, we have narrowed it down to four of the top pizza powerhouses in the greater Indianapolis area. Some of you like every square inch of your pie covered in meats and veggies, while others are all about that cheese pull. Are you team deep dish
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Spotty showers and snow chances later this week

Rain is a constant threat throughout the week, as well as a chance for snow later over the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Another dry and breezy day; mild pattern underway

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking quiet weather to wrap-up the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Vending machine full of books

IPS installs vending machine, but it's not soda inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Person stabbed downtown during attempted robbery

Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire. Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers a minute-by-minute retelling of the valiant but unsuccessful effort that night to save four little girls' lives. Find out what really happened, tonight on FOX59 News at 10.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire

Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers a minute-by-minute retelling of the valiant but unsuccessful effort that night to save four little girls' lives. Find out what really happened, tonight on FOX59 News at 10.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chris Hagan chats with Sally Field about '80 For Brady'

FOX59 Sports Anchor Chris Hagan is in Arizona covering everything leading up to the Big Game with Chicago-based sportscaster Jarrett Payton, son of the legendary Walter Payton. Here he talks to actress Sally Field about the new movie "80 For Brady."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Police make 6 arrests in separate weekend shooting incidents across Indianapolis

Police make 6 arrests in separate weekend shooting incidents across Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Native Making His Mark on the Big Stage in New York City

Broadway's first revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize winning work, The Piano Lesson, just wrapped last week after several months on the big stage. It starred academy award winner Samuel L. Jackson, SAG-Award nominee John David Washington, Tony and Emmy nominee Danielle Brooks and many more actors making a name for themselves.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

An active weather pattern takes control

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast. After a day in the upper 50s, we'll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.
INDIANA STATE

