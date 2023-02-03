Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception access
Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception …. Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. Living Healthy: Hoosiers focus on heart health this...
Fox 59
Spring Break Deals That Won't Break The Bank
If you're a procrastinator you may think there's no way you can book a spring break vacation now without paying a hefty price -- But think again! Our favorite local travel expert, Shawn Hayes, found a few deals for a family of four that won't break the bank. Spring Break...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? The Chicken Inn
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. Living Healthy:...
Fox 59
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ …. Facing a challenged liquor...
Fox 59
Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones
Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras …. Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ …. Facing a challenged liquor license...
Fox 59
Spotty showers around today; remaining mild through midweek
Meteorologist Jim O'Brien has the timeline for showers and a cool down this week. Spotty showers around today; remaining mild through …. Meteorologist Jim O'Brien has the timeline for showers and a cool down this week. Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception …. Months after approving a near-total ban...
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Fox 59
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating
Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating. Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating. Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating. Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire. Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers...
Fox 59
US Open chat with Kimberly Pressler
FOX59's Chris Hagan speaks with FOX Sports PBA reporter Kimberly Pressler about the 2023 US Open, held at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis. FOX59's Chris Hagan speaks with FOX Sports PBA reporter Kimberly Pressler about the 2023 US Open, held at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis. Indiana House passes bill...
Fox 59
Vote for Indy’s Best Pizza
After more than 1,000 nominations, we have narrowed it down to four of the top pizza powerhouses in the greater Indianapolis area. Some of you like every square inch of your pie covered in meats and veggies, while others are all about that cheese pull. Are you team deep dish...
Fox 59
Spotty showers and snow chances later this week
Rain is a constant threat throughout the week, as well as a chance for snow later over the weekend. Rain is a constant threat throughout the week, as well as a chance for snow later over the weekend. Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire. Chief Investigator...
Fox 59
Another dry and breezy day; mild pattern underway
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking quiet weather to wrap-up the weekend. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking quiet weather to wrap-up the weekend. Whether you're an adventurous couple, a family celebrating the season, or a friend group out on the town, there's truly something for everyone to enjoy in Downtown Indy this Valentine's Day.
Fox 59
Vending machine full of books
IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside. Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire. Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers a minute-by-minute retelling of the valiant but unsuccessful effort that night to save four little girls' lives. Find out what really happened, tonight on FOX59 News at 10.
Fox 59
Person stabbed downtown during attempted robbery
Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire. Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers a minute-by-minute retelling of the valiant but unsuccessful effort that night to save four little girls' lives. Find out what really happened, tonight on FOX59 News at 10.
Fox 59
Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire
Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers a minute-by-minute retelling of the valiant but unsuccessful effort that night to save four little girls' lives. Find out what really happened, tonight on FOX59 News at 10. Tonight at 10: New dashcam video...
Fox 59
Chris Hagan chats with Sally Field about '80 For Brady'
FOX59 Sports Anchor Chris Hagan is in Arizona covering everything leading up to the Big Game with Chicago-based sportscaster Jarrett Payton, son of the legendary Walter Payton. Here he talks to actress Sally Field about the new movie "80 For Brady." Chris Hagan chats with Sally Field about ’80 For...
Fox 59
Police make 6 arrests in separate weekend shooting incidents across Indianapolis
Police make 6 arrests in separate weekend shooting incidents across Indianapolis. Police make 6 arrests in separate weekend shooting …. Police make 6 arrests in separate weekend shooting incidents across Indianapolis. Edited bodycam footage released of IMPD shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of IMPD...
Fox 59
Indy Native Making His Mark on the Big Stage in New York City
Broadway’s first revival of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning work, The Piano Lesson, just wrapped last week after several months on the big stage. It starred academy award winner Samuel L. Jackson, SAG-Award nominee John David Washington, Tony and Emmy nominee Danielle Brooks and many more actors making a name for themselves.
Fox 59
An active weather pattern takes control
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast. After a day in the upper 50s, we’ll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.
PICS: Indy cat found stabbed with needle-nose pliers, IACS asking for more info
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for help after a cat was found stabbed with a pair of pliers near an Indy park. IACS is asking the community to help identify the person who injured the cat. The animal was found wounded in a near southeast side neighborhood. The unnamed female gray and […]
Comments / 1