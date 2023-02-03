‘1989’ is Taylor Swift’s Most Popular Album

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Taylor Swift has sold well over 100 million albums and her audio and video streams have topped 78 billion. Based on recent sales, she has only gotten started. Her new album, “Midnight”, has been on top of the Billboard Top Album Sales list for 12 weeks in a row. According to Billboard, “Midnights now has the most weeks at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart since the Frozen soundtrack ruled for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2014.” And, it is not even her most popular album. That position is held by “1989.”

“1989” entered the Billboard 200 on November 15, 2014. It was on the list for an astonishing 412 weeks. “1989” is an unapologetic pop record, with Taylor Swift announcing that the LP was her first “documented, official” album of that kind. The LP moved away from her country roots and featured a synth-pop sound created by heavy synthesizers and programmed drums. She collaborated with Ryan Tedder from OneRepublic, fun.'s Jack Antonoff, and Imogen Heap, and took a more light-hearted approach to relationships in contrast to her previous albums.

The album was named for her birth year and as such symbolized her artistic rebirth. It was certified nine-times platinum in 2017. The LP produced seven singles and three of them - “"Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood” - went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. ( These are Taylor Swift’s biggest hits .)

Swift began her career as a country music singer and songwriter. She had made a nearly full transition to pop by 2017. Over the course of her career, she has released 10 studio albums and three live concert albums.

