They are telling lies about the numbers being released recently. And they have not mentioned the ones that have been out for months and were not required to have a ankle monitor. Furthermore,the ankle monitors were for paroled people and they snuck and used them for what they were not intended for. The parole board is Kay Ivey hit squad. She put those people in place to turn those men and women down. The DOJ should run a full scale investigation into Ivey and the parole board members.
can't hold those people forever looking for go and who don't like it oh well everybody deserve another chance they mess up again and that's on them these jobs out here for you
