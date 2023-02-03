ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Vison Vison
4d ago

They are telling lies about the numbers being released recently. And they have not mentioned the ones that have been out for months and were not required to have a ankle monitor. Furthermore,the ankle monitors were for paroled people and they snuck and used them for what they were not intended for. The parole board is Kay Ivey hit squad. She put those people in place to turn those men and women down. The DOJ should run a full scale investigation into Ivey and the parole board members.

Thomas Champion
4d ago

can't hold those people forever looking for go and who don't like it oh well everybody deserve another chance they mess up again and that's on them these jobs out here for you

The Cullman Tribune

ADOC: Inmates released to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect today, January 31, 2023, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), began releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). This action is required by retroactivity provisions contained in Act 2021-549 that made previously excluded inmates eligible for release to mandatory supervision.  However, the ADOC has not released any inmate without compliance of the victim notice requirement of Act 2021-549.  Approximately 80 inmates have been fitted with ankle monitors and released so far. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible inmates as the required notifications are made by the ADOC.  Each released inmate has been processed by ABPP and fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.  This automated release mechanism only applies to those inmates with offenses committed on or after Jan. 30, 2016. Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child are excluded as are offenders serving life sentences.  Release of eligible inmates is based upon the length of sentence.  Questions about ADOC’s role in this process may be directed to kelly.betts@doc.alabama.gov.   Read more at www.cullmantribune.com/2023/02/04/early-release-law-goes-into-effect-1-inmate-freed-from-cullman-county-detention-center.  
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January

The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Gov. Ivey announces new Sheriffs’ Grants

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the start of the Sheriffs’ Grants for all 67 counties in the State of Alabama to offset losses due to the elimination of concealed firearms permit requirements. Sheriffs’ Departments in each of Alabama’s counties will be receiving funds quarterly beginning in the...
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

The Week Ahead: Law&Crime’s Trial Coverage

Law&Crime Network will be covering the following four trials this week. You can watch trials live on our website and YouTube page. Steven Lorenzo is currently serving a 200-year prison sentence for drugging and raping multiple gay men in Tampa, Florida. His victims told investigators they often met Lorenzo at gay bars, went home with him, then would wake up without clothes on, in pain, and sometimes tied up.
TAMPA, FL
wtvy.com

Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new attempt to cut down on roadside panhandling is happening at the state level. A state lawmaker representing the Montgomery area is introducing new legislation. The City of Montgomery tried outlawing panhandling last year but had to rescind the ordinance after a legal challenge. Now,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Sheriff's Offices Facing Financial Burden | Feb. 6, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff's offices across the state say they recognized a plummet in pistol permit purchases dating back to 2020 when talk of the new law began. The money collected from permit sales helped fund training, equipment and school resource programs. Alabama Sheriff’s Offices Facing Financial Burden …. Sheriff's offices across...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

Bill would prohibit mandatory microchipping of employees

A bill pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature’s upcoming session would prohibit employers from implanting microchips or other markers in employees. House Bill 4, sponsored by Rep. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, also says microchips couldn’t be required by insurance providers or bail bondsmen. The bill is co-sponsored by House Majority...
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

Alec Baldwin demands to disqualify special prosecutor, claims her status as GOP lawmaker makes appointment ‘unconstitutional’

Actor Alec Baldwin has moved to disqualify the special prosecutor assigned to his involuntary manslaughter case, claiming that her status as a Republican lawmaker in the New Mexico House of Representatives makes her appointment flagrantly “unconstitutional.”. The crux of the motion attacks special prosecutor Andrea Reeb’s election as a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Edy Zoo

New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Prefiled bills take aim at distracted driving, smoking in cars

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Alabama lawmakers are looking to change a few state laws dealing with what happens when you get behind the wheel. Rep. Rolanda Hollis’s bill bans smoking in a car when children 14 or younger are present. She says it stems from her own experience with her husband who smokes. “I […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

AL Dept. of Early Childhood Education receives $4M from U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) was recently awarded $4 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Alabama’s Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5) initiative for 2023.  “Alabama children deserve the best start possible, and these funds will help us support early childhood educators in an efficient, developmentally appropriate way,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This grant will support the scaling of high-quality programs of early childhood care and education, so we can ensure our children are prepared for further education, a career and a lifetime of success.”  Ivey’s office said Alabama’s...
ALABAMA STATE
