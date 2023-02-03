Read full article on original website
Why Cloud Imperium Won't Release A 1.0 Version Of Star Citizen
Created by former "Wing Commander" director Chris Roberts and his studio Cloud Imperium Games, "Star Citizen," an ambitious open-world space exploration game, has remained in crowdfunded development since the early 2010s. Instead of a full-fledged launch, several small "modules" have rolled out — essentially alpha versions of many of the title's modes. To this day, a 1.0 version of "Star Citizen" has yet release, an occasion that may never come to pass.
What Is Fortnite Project Nova? This Server Brings Back The Early Days Of The Battle Royale
"Fortnite" is not the same game it was when the battle royale title first exploded onto the scene in 2017 — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In many ways, "Fortnite's" evolution happened just how it needed to, with Epic Games' flagship game always striving to move forward with new ideas rather than constantly looking back at how things used to be. More contemporary additions like Zero Build Mode and skill-based matchmaking have arguably made the game more accessible than ever, and its enduring popularity is a testament to that idea.
Minecraft Legends Features A PvP Mode That Offers Some Exciting 4v4 Competition
Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to reveal during the January Developer Direct showcase. "Hi-Fi Rush," 2023's first surprise hit may have stolen the show, but the presentation opened with an extended look at the exciting PvP mode within the upcoming spinoff title "Minecraft Legends." The show didn't touch as much...
The Problem With Dead Space, As Told By PC Gamers
The science fiction horror genre has exploded in the last few years, especially in 2022 when the Summer Games Fest revealed a surprising number of upcoming horror games set in space or the near future. "The Callisto Protocol," "Fort Solis," "Atomic Heart," "Aliens: The Dark Descent" — all games that were revealed practically at the same time. But "Dead Space," the iconic game that helped to spur the genre's popularity a decade ago, loomed over the rest as a new remake was also announced. Fans were excited about returning to the original game, brought back to life with modern capabilities, but not everyone is pleased with the final result.
Doom Nearly Got A Multiplayer Spinoff On Nintendo 64
While plenty of fans are wondering what the next plans for the Doom Slayer are and if we will get a sequel to "Doom Eternal," plenty of cut content and development secrets from the long-running franchise has come to light. For example, the original game had some bonkers cutscenes that never came to light, and at one point, there was going to be a multiplayer spinoff game created for the Nintendo 64.
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
Sons Of The Forest Early Access: What You Should Know Before Wishlisting
"Sons of the Forest," the sequel to 2014 indie hit "The Forest," has been a long time coming. After a few disappointing delays, "Sons of the Forest" is finally expected to arrive on February 23. And fans can't wait to get ahold of everything the game offers. This sequel promises to bring the same first-person survival gameplay and surreal horror that made the first game a success. Players, alone or with friends, will need to fight cannibals, stave off hunger, build structures, and unravel the forest's mysteries to survive. And of course, "Sons of the Forest" is also expected to bring new elements to set it apart from the first game.
Apex Legends Season 16 Won't Add A New Legend. Here's Why
"Apex Legends" has changed quite a bit since it first started. Part of those changes come thanks to the constant addition of new playable Legends, which have been added to the game every season since the game was released. However, Season 16 is breaking the trend, as the developers have a new focus in mind.
Why GTA 5's Lamar Wasn't Playable In Story Mode
Fans of the story mode in "Grand Theft Auto 5" are likely familiar with Lamar Davis, main character Franklin Clinton's wisecracking best friend and fellow Families gang member who is an important figure in both the base game and "Grand Theft Auto Online." What many might not know is that Lamar was actually meant to have a much more prominent role in "GTA 5" towards the latter stage of the game where he'd actually be playable.
Why Konami Will Probably Never Re-Release Metal Gear Solid 4
"Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots" capped off the finale to Snake's story in beyond solid fashion, with critics frequently praising its cinematic cutscenes, twists, near-perfected gameplay, and overall polish (per Metacritic). As the last canonical game in the entire "Metal Gear Solid" timeline, "MGS 4" has retained plenty of fans who love it and want to play. Unfortunately, it has not proven easy to access this award-winning game, considered one of the best in the series (via GameFaqs). On the contrary, playing "MGS 4" grew significantly harder when it left the now-defunct PS Now service alongside dozens of other titles noted by Redditor Cobra_Bite. To make matters worse, Konami found a more lucrative way to earn revenue rather than remaking or rereleasing past games like "MGS 4."
It's No Secret Why The Division's Playerbase Plummeted After Three Months
Sales numbers don't always tell the full story of if a game is good or bad. Sometimes, what's more important is retention. In other words, how many people are still playing that game six months later? 2016's "The Division" was one of many games that failed to keep players interested. At the time of the game's launch, 2.1 million players were logging on daily on Steam alone (per GitHyp). Only three months later, that number dropped to a comparatively measly 143,000, a drop off of 93 percent.
Overwatch 2 Sets Its Sights On Stream Snipers
"Overwatch 2" has had a bit of a rough start since it launched back in October 2022, and going into the new year, fans wait in anticipation for further updates. There have already been a lot of updates to "Overwatch 2," many of which were focused on security, accessibility, and player quality of life — like soon after its release when Blizzard removed the requirement for players to link a phone number. Now, a new security update for "Overwatch 2" targets a more specific group of players, whose ability to play the game is integral to their career: streamers.
Psychonauts 3: Will We Ever Get A Sequel?
For "Psychonauts" fans, it's hard to believe that the long wait for "Psychonauts 2" is over. Even more difficult to believe, perhaps, is that the long-anticipated sequel is now more than a year old. Thanks to a tweet from the title's art director, we know that "Psychonauts 2" holds the title of developing studio Double Fine's best-selling game, and with all that success, fans could be wondering if there are plans on the table for a third adventure within the imaginative and wacky world of "Psychonauts."
High On Life 2: Will There Be A Sequel?
"High on Life" released in December 2022 to mixed reviews but a positive response from gamers. While the unique brand of humor had critics divided, it was a major success in terms of early sales and player counts (per Forbes). The question now is whether or not this reception will translate into a sequel.
How To Access FFXIV's Valentione's Day Event (And What Items You Can Get)
When "Final Fantasy 14" was first released, it was one of Square Enix's games that flopped hard. However, since 2010, the MMORPG has amassed quite a following: an estimated 41.5 million subscribers to be exact. Those 41.5 million subscribers are in for a treat as the Valentione's Day event, "To Thine Own Love Be True," is finally here. From Feb. 1, 2023, to Feb. 15, 2023, players can get excited about new items and potentially get past exclusive items.
New Titanfall Reportedly Canceled By EA
The "Titanfall"/"Apex Legends" universe has been having a rough go of it in recent years. While the game was lauded by critics for its originality and improvement upon the series' original installment, "Titanfall 2" was a complete flop when it came out in 2016. Furthermore, services ended for the first "Titanfall" in 2021 after years of hacker problems and decreasing player numbers. Just this week, it was announced that "Apex Legends Mobile" is closing down in just a few short months. These setbacks have made fans wonder if a "Titanfall 3" will ever come to fruition — and the news of another "Titanfall" project being canceled isn't likely to inspire much confidence.
Fans Can't Help Laughing About Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Historic Grammy Win
"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" may have made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but it's safe to say the occasion didn't go off without a hitch. For the first time in the music-based award show's lengthy history, video games were recognized at the Grammys with their very own bespoke category: Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. A number of heavy-hitting titles like "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" were nominated, but it was "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" — more specifically, the 2020 game's third DLC expansion, "Dawn of Ragnarök" — that ended up being the one to take home the gold.
Say Goodbye To The PlayStation Plus Collection
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be shuttered very soon, much to the surprise of PS5 players. The collection of hit PlayStation games has been available as an incentive for PS5 players ever since the console launched in 2020, allowing PS Plus members a chance to download and play AAA titles such as "The Last of Us Remastered" and "Fallout 4" as part of their subscription. Now, according to a new blog post from the gaming giant, players only have a few short months to download these games.
How To Play Overwatch 2's Text-Based Dating Sim (And How Long It Takes To Beat)
The third season of "Overwatch 2" is starting on February 7, and there is a lot of new content being added to the game, both at the start of the new season and during the weeks that follow. Players will be able to fight for dominance across the new Antarctica Control map that was first showcased in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic; they'll be able to collect new Asian Mythology-themed skin — and those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will even have the opportunity to unlock a new Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko skin. On top of all that, the PachiMarchi challenge is returning in March alongside some new "One-Punch Man" themed skins and cosmetics, giving fans tons of collectibles to gather. All of that adds up to a pretty decent amount of content to keep players invested in Blizzard's team-based battle royale –- but there's a particularly special event coming one week after the season's launch.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Season: A Letter To The Future?
One of the most anticipated open-world games of this year, "Season: A Letter to the Future" seems to have delivered on the hype that was behind it. As stated in SVG's own Sam Watanuki's review of the game, Scavengers Studio's indie adventure title is a masterclass in video game storytelling that places players in the shoes of a small-town girl named Estelle who documents the inevitably ending world around her as she travels around on her bicycle. It's a poignant, thoughtful, and beautiful journey into themes such as purpose and existentialism. But how long can players expect to spend with it before this digital world is washed away?
