Easter Eggs Huge Fans Noticed In Dead Space
The "Dead Space" remake has wowed critics and given fans plenty of reason to revisit the series. In addition to improved graphics, crisper gameplay, and an extra level of polish, the new version also offers fun new secrets to uncover. Even longtime fans of the series who've played through the original many times over will find new content to explore and Easter eggs to discover.
Dead Space Remake Ending Explained
Back in 2008, "Dead Space" delivered a sci-fi horror experience that was truly the stuff of nightmares. The game put players on a ship overrun by undead creatures called Necromorphs, which were controlled by an inscrutable alien Hive Mind bent on humanity's destruction. At the same time, the game forced players to puzzle out the plans of a death cult called Unitology and the protagonist's mysterious connection to their beliefs. The original game combined brutal deaths, solid combat mechanics, and truly spectacular imagery into an unforgettable experience that launched a universe of sequels and spin-offs. As the series wore on, "Dead Space" forced players to do awful things in order to keep themselves and their spacefaring companions alive. Every twist and turn of the story kept players on their toes, especially since every action scene sent blood and gore flying across the screen.
The Silent Hill Game That Should Get Remade Next
Some of gaming's best survival titles have to be the "Silent Hill" games, and players want more –- specifically, they want remakes. Made to twist the mind and push gamers' limits with what's possible in terms of survival, the franchise is particularly well-known for grotesque themes and uniquely creepy monsters. Since the original "Silent Hill" game launched in 1999, the games have only grown in popularity, even spawning a film series. In other words, the expanding world of "Silent Hill" is far from finished.
Psychonauts 3: Will We Ever Get A Sequel?
For "Psychonauts" fans, it's hard to believe that the long wait for "Psychonauts 2" is over. Even more difficult to believe, perhaps, is that the long-anticipated sequel is now more than a year old. Thanks to a tweet from the title's art director, we know that "Psychonauts 2" holds the title of developing studio Double Fine's best-selling game, and with all that success, fans could be wondering if there are plans on the table for a third adventure within the imaginative and wacky world of "Psychonauts."
Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Ditching An Unpopular Mechanic (But Expanding In Other Ways)
There are plenty of things that the "Resident Evil 4" remake needs to get right, like connecting to newer games in the franchise and keeping its particular brand of campy speech. However, fans have already discussed that not everything from the original 2005 game needs to be included, and it seems like Capcom agrees – the unpopular Quick Time Events won't be part of the remake while new mechanics are being added.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Season: A Letter To The Future?
One of the most anticipated open-world games of this year, "Season: A Letter to the Future" seems to have delivered on the hype that was behind it. As stated in SVG's own Sam Watanuki's review of the game, Scavengers Studio's indie adventure title is a masterclass in video game storytelling that places players in the shoes of a small-town girl named Estelle who documents the inevitably ending world around her as she travels around on her bicycle. It's a poignant, thoughtful, and beautiful journey into themes such as purpose and existentialism. But how long can players expect to spend with it before this digital world is washed away?
Why GTA 5's Lamar Wasn't Playable In Story Mode
Fans of the story mode in "Grand Theft Auto 5" are likely familiar with Lamar Davis, main character Franklin Clinton's wisecracking best friend and fellow Families gang member who is an important figure in both the base game and "Grand Theft Auto Online." What many might not know is that Lamar was actually meant to have a much more prominent role in "GTA 5" towards the latter stage of the game where he'd actually be playable.
What Is Fortnite Project Nova? This Server Brings Back The Early Days Of The Battle Royale
"Fortnite" is not the same game it was when the battle royale title first exploded onto the scene in 2017 — but that's not necessarily a bad thing. In many ways, "Fortnite's" evolution happened just how it needed to, with Epic Games' flagship game always striving to move forward with new ideas rather than constantly looking back at how things used to be. More contemporary additions like Zero Build Mode and skill-based matchmaking have arguably made the game more accessible than ever, and its enduring popularity is a testament to that idea.
Why Konami Will Probably Never Re-Release Metal Gear Solid 4
"Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots" capped off the finale to Snake's story in beyond solid fashion, with critics frequently praising its cinematic cutscenes, twists, near-perfected gameplay, and overall polish (per Metacritic). As the last canonical game in the entire "Metal Gear Solid" timeline, "MGS 4" has retained plenty of fans who love it and want to play. Unfortunately, it has not proven easy to access this award-winning game, considered one of the best in the series (via GameFaqs). On the contrary, playing "MGS 4" grew significantly harder when it left the now-defunct PS Now service alongside dozens of other titles noted by Redditor Cobra_Bite. To make matters worse, Konami found a more lucrative way to earn revenue rather than remaking or rereleasing past games like "MGS 4."
WWE 2K23 Icon Edition: What's Included?
From having once been in talks to star as a live-action "Duke Nukem" to his high-profile cameo in "Fortnite," John Cena is a familiar face in the gaming world. His next appearance will be as the featured star of "WWE 2K23," returning to the series' front cover for the first time in eight years.
Redfall: Bite Back Edition: What's Included And How Much Does It Cost?
"Redfall" brings back the vampire hype with a story-driven cooperative first-person shooter. Meet four quirky characters, Jacob Boyer, Devinder 'Dev' Crousley, Remi De La Rosa, Layla Elliso, all of whom have a unique reason for why they were stranded in the fictional town of Redfall, Massachusetts with bloodsucking cultists. Even better, you can buy the Bite Back Edition of the Xbox exclusive to enhance your vampire-hunting adventure.
Is Dead Island 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch?
In just a matter of months, "Dead Island 2" — the long-awaited sequel to 2011's "Dead Island" — will be released to the world. After a series of delays, many players are anxious to get their hands on the new title from Dambuster Studios when it finally releases in April. But will Nintendo Switch users have the same opportunity to play the zombie-killing game upon release?
Dr Disrespect Teases Major Deadrop Reveals, But There's A Catch
Now, Disrespect is back to kick off 2023 with an update about what's next for the game. The internet personality teased that the coming months may be set to feature the most substantial "Deadrop" reveals and updates yet. However, development on the title is also shifting gears in a major way, which might take some adjustments for those who have been keeping up with the title's snapshots.
Sons Of The Forest Early Access: What You Should Know Before Wishlisting
"Sons of the Forest," the sequel to 2014 indie hit "The Forest," has been a long time coming. After a few disappointing delays, "Sons of the Forest" is finally expected to arrive on February 23. And fans can't wait to get ahold of everything the game offers. This sequel promises to bring the same first-person survival gameplay and surreal horror that made the first game a success. Players, alone or with friends, will need to fight cannibals, stave off hunger, build structures, and unravel the forest's mysteries to survive. And of course, "Sons of the Forest" is also expected to bring new elements to set it apart from the first game.
New Titanfall Reportedly Canceled By EA
The "Titanfall"/"Apex Legends" universe has been having a rough go of it in recent years. While the game was lauded by critics for its originality and improvement upon the series' original installment, "Titanfall 2" was a complete flop when it came out in 2016. Furthermore, services ended for the first "Titanfall" in 2021 after years of hacker problems and decreasing player numbers. Just this week, it was announced that "Apex Legends Mobile" is closing down in just a few short months. These setbacks have made fans wonder if a "Titanfall 3" will ever come to fruition — and the news of another "Titanfall" project being canceled isn't likely to inspire much confidence.
Project Honor: Everything We Know About OTK's Video Game
OTK has been making waves since it formed in 2020, and this has only ramped up since Emiru signed on as a co-owner. Its recent projects have included streaming content and partnerships with game developers. Now, one of those partnerships has got a new action RPG in the works. Currently referred to as "Project Honor," this new game is being developed by Notorious Studios, which also celebrated its founding fairly recently.
Why Cloud Imperium Won't Release A 1.0 Version Of Star Citizen
Created by former "Wing Commander" director Chris Roberts and his studio Cloud Imperium Games, "Star Citizen," an ambitious open-world space exploration game, has remained in crowdfunded development since the early 2010s. Instead of a full-fledged launch, several small "modules" have rolled out — essentially alpha versions of many of the title's modes. To this day, a 1.0 version of "Star Citizen" has yet release, an occasion that may never come to pass.
Why DC Comics Fans Think Injustice 3 Is Finally On Its Way
The 2D fighter series, "Injustice," pits some of the strongest DC characters against each other. "Injustice" exists in a universe where Superman is an evil overlord corrupted by power. And it is up to Batman and members of the Justice League from other worlds to band together and stop the Man of Steel. Not only do DC characters from other worlds join the fight against Superman on Earth Twenty-Two, but the series also features characters from other franchises, such as Raiden from "Mortal Kombat," as guest characters.
Minecraft Legends Features A PvP Mode That Offers Some Exciting 4v4 Competition
Xbox and Bethesda had plenty to reveal during the January Developer Direct showcase. "Hi-Fi Rush," 2023's first surprise hit may have stolen the show, but the presentation opened with an extended look at the exciting PvP mode within the upcoming spinoff title "Minecraft Legends." The show didn't touch as much...
Marvel's Wolverine Leak Might Reveal The X-Men Game's First Details
Marvel has been busy pumping out quality PlayStation-exclusive titles for gamers, such as "Marvel's Spider-Man" and "Spider-Man: Miles Morales," which have proven to be big hits for developer Insomniac Games. And due to the developer's stellar reputation, fans were beyond excited to hear that the company was working on a "Wolverine" game for the PlayStation 5. As fans of the superhero may already know, this won't be the first mainline "Wolverine" video game to hit consoles. Although adapted from a film of questionable quality (per Rotten Tomatoes), "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" for sixth-generation consoles was a hit among critics and gamers when it hit shelves in 2009 (via Metacritic).
