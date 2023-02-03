Back in 2008, "Dead Space" delivered a sci-fi horror experience that was truly the stuff of nightmares. The game put players on a ship overrun by undead creatures called Necromorphs, which were controlled by an inscrutable alien Hive Mind bent on humanity's destruction. At the same time, the game forced players to puzzle out the plans of a death cult called Unitology and the protagonist's mysterious connection to their beliefs. The original game combined brutal deaths, solid combat mechanics, and truly spectacular imagery into an unforgettable experience that launched a universe of sequels and spin-offs. As the series wore on, "Dead Space" forced players to do awful things in order to keep themselves and their spacefaring companions alive. Every twist and turn of the story kept players on their toes, especially since every action scene sent blood and gore flying across the screen.

