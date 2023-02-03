ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

wissports.net

WIAA Girls Basketball 3-Point Challenge Leaderboard: Feb. 6

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will again be sponsoring a 3-Point Challenge as part of the Girls Basketball State Tournament. Contestants selected to participate in the Challenge will be chosen based on three-point shooting numbers in the WisSports.net stats database. Coaches must enter the player information on WisSports.net in order for the players to be eligible. The top two players at the end of the regular season in each division based on shooting percentage (min. 75 attempts) will be selected to participate.
WISCONSIN STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boys Basketball Poll Final Regular Season Edition

The final regular season basketball polls are out. Central Lyon finishes at #1 in the Class 2A poll with Western Christian at #5. MOC Floyd Valley takes the #3 spot in 3A with Remsen St Mary’s #7 in the Class 1A poll. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1...
IOWA STATE
kvsc.org

Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee Underway Tuesday

It’s a big day for middle school students who are testing their skills in the Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee today. Forty-three area students in 5th to 8th grades are taking the challenge at Resource Training & Solutions. The spelling bee is the next step after a series of...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
97X

Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?

Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSAW

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WISCONSIN STATE
chaindrugreview.com

Hy-vee opens two new stores in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced the opening of two new stores in Wisconsin expanding its footprint in the state to eight stores. The Janesville store is a totally reimagined grocery store with a new layout, the sixth of its kind for the retailer’s eight-state footprint. This morning, Hy-Vee also opened its store in Oregon, which is the former Bill’s Food Center.
JANESVILLE, WI
Ballotpedia News

Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary

The statewide primary for Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:. Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:. Madison, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Endorsements: February 21 Election

Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Aviation International News

Wisconsin Airport To Welcome New Hangar

Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (KEAU) is preparing for the completion of a 22,500-sq-ft hangar. Construction on the facility, which will be owned by the airport and managed by Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, the lone FBO on the field, began in September. Once the hangar opens by mid-year, Hawthorne...
WISCONSIN STATE

