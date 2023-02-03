ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Thief left driver’s license at scene of crime

A thief left a photo album with his driver’s license at the scene of his crime, according to court documents filed in Blue Earth County Court. Jeremy Daniel Wyffels, 30, of Madelia, was charged with felony 3rd-degree burglary Monday. He also faces charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, and DWI.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

SE Minnesota Woman Charged with 4th DWI in Last 7 years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Winona woman is facing a DWI charge for the fourth time in seven years. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Monday indicated the woman was pulled over on I-90 in Olmsted County after a State Trooper spotted her traveling 83 mph in a 70m mph zone. Traffic stop occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man to stand trial for fatal collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a deadly collision in Rochester. Deng Tong Kwel, 21 of Rochester, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 31 on one count of criminal vehicular homicide. Kwel is accused of driving at a high rate of speed on...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Stewartville man sentenced for savage 2021 beating in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage beating results in probation for a Stewartville man. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 22, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, 30 hours of community work service, and must pay $3,438.50 in restitution. Mohamed pleaded guilty to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm for...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman charged after hitting man in the head with "a whole chicken"

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Eagle Lake woman faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting a man in the back of the head with "a whole chicken," according to a criminal complaint filed last week.According to the city's police department, officers were dispatched to a home Wednesday evening after someone called 911 and said he was in need of assistance. Dispatchers heard loud yelling on the background.When they arrived, officers attempted to arrest Natalie Elizabeth Bruemmer, who was staying at the residence but had a body-only warrant out of Brown County.The victim, the complaint says, told officers that Bruemmer began hitting him and spitting in his face while he was driving home from the bar. And once they got home, she allegedly "hit him with a whole chicken in the back of his head." Officers noted that he "still had some chicken residue in his hair."As officers attempted to arrest Bruemmer, she allegedly became aggressive and pulled her hands away when police attempted to handcuff her. She also allegedly kicked her legs around, the complaint says.Records show Bruemmer has pending domestic assault charges from an earlier alleged assault of the same man.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for Clear Lake vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A vandalism spree means probation for a Mason City man. Austin Dean Mahana, 25, has been sentenced to 180 days in a residential correctional facility, five years of supervised probation, and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. Mahana has also been ordered to pay $989.20 in damages.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for tire iron attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out for a tire iron beating in Cerro Gordo County. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for the incident on July 19, 2020, in Mason City. Investigators say Smith hit another man...
MASON CITY, IA
CBS Minnesota

SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
MLive

Minnesota woman, 26, thrown from snowmobile in fatal U.P. crash

MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, MI – A 26-year-old Minnesota woman died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula’s Gogebic County, police said. Around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, a 911 call was received about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 2, about seven miles east of M-64 in Marenisco Township, according to a news release from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
KAAL-TV

Rochester police report two weekend overdoses

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department responded to two non-fatal overdoses over the weekend — both of which could be linked to fentanyl pills. According to police, a 38-year old man was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

State patrol: Alcohol a factor as 3 hurt in Mower County crash

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Three people were injured early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2016 Acura driven by Devon Lee, 20, of Albert Lea, crashed near milemarker 179 at 12:02 a.m. Lee, Gavin Lawson, 19, of Albert Lea, and a 17-year-old all...
MOWER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Public safety officials warn "sextortion" is a growing crime in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Department of Public Safety says the crime of "sextortion" is growing in Minnesota, and the biggest targets are children and teens.Authorities say they've seen criminals oversees tricking them into sharing explicit photos then extorting them for money. "The crime always has the same pattern. Most often its a boy befriended on social media or gaming sites by someone purporting to be a beautiful girl. She convinces him to share an explicit photo showing face, immediately blackmails, demands money or gift cards from the victim," Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said.The BCA says there have been hundreds of victims in Minnesota. The majority of them are boys ages 10 to 17. "Understand that, yes, this crime can happen to your child. Educate your children about the dangers of sharing images and information online, and please make sure your children know that they can come to you if they fall victim to one of these criminals," DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson said.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy