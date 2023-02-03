Read full article on original website
3 Steelers Free Agents that Could Reunite with Brian Flores as Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have officially brought in Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season, and he will be tasked with turning around a unit that went through massive struggles in 2022. As the Vikings look to rebuild the group, here are three Pittsburgh Steelers free agents that could reunite with Flores in Minnesota.
A Fun Proposition for the Vikings in Free Agency
NFL free agency is still a little over a month away, but rumors and speculations are in full force. We here at PurplePTSD are not immune to such speculatory topics, and today, we have another fun proposition for the Vikings during this free agency period that revolves around one of the more colorful personalities in the NFL: RB Jamaal Williams.
Questions Answered: FloresMania, Hitman’s Future, Offseason Stuff
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 6th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Aaron Rodgers Is Heading into Total Darkness This Offseason
Aaron Rodgers has always been one of the quirkier characters in the NFL universe. Whether it’s an ayahuasca retreat or some philosophical thoughts during his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers remains an interesting personality if nothing else. Now, during his latest appearance on McAfee’s show, Rodgers...
Can Brian Flores Unlock the Vikings Cornerbacks?
Last season the Minnesota Vikings knew they needed to make changes at the cornerback position. Although they took a safety with their 1st round draft pick, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah grabbed a pair of corners as the draft went on. Pass defense was a problem for Ed Donatell’s group. How can Brian Flores unlock the Vikings cornerbacks in the season ahead?
Biggest Senior Bowl Winners: Defense
The 2023 Senior Bowl has officially come to an end, and now, it’s time to talk about some of the best performers of the week. We’ve already talked about the offensive side of the ball, and now, here are some of my biggest Senior Bowl winners from the defensive side.
Vikings Land Brian Flores as Their Defensive Coordinator for 2023
At long last, after many twists and turns, the Minnesota Vikings have made a final decision for their defensive coordinator in 2023. Ian Rapoport announced on Monday afternoon that the Vikings will hire Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Flores was the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive...
Vikings Draft Thermometer: EDGE Lukas Van Ness
Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness.
Questions Answered: Life after Evero, Backup DC Plan, Irv Smith
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Josh Frey’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (1.0)
It’s officially 2023 NFL mock draft season, and so, this week brings the first of our full first-round mocks of the offseason. In this first one, keep in mind that there are no trades, and everyone will be picking in their original spot. 1. Chicago Bears: Georgia DT Jalen...
Questions Answered: Biggest Difference with Flores, Cameron Sutton, 2023 Need
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 7th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Vikings Search for a DC Takes Another Turn
Well, the never-ending saga that is the Minnesota Vikings search for a defensive coordinator took another major turn on Sunday, and not one that many folks expected. On Saturday, the Denver Broncos released their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract, allowing him to take interviews elsewhere. The Vikings are...
Popular NFL Analyst Quips that He’ll be the New Vikings DC in 2023
Brett Kollmann does some excellent film breakdowns on his YouTube channel. Recently, the popular NFL analyst sent along a tongue-in-cheek tweet suggesting he’d take over as the Vikings’ new DC. Take a peak:. Amidst some of the doom-and-gloom thinking that’s besetting much of Vikings Twitter, Kollmann’s short declaration...
Vikings Take a Rising Defensive Prospect in ESPN’s Latest 2023 Mock Draft
ESPN released their newest 2023 NFL mock draft this week, penned by Matt Miller, and within it, we see the Minnesota Vikings take a rising defensive prospect as we get closer to April’s draft. That prospect is Arkansas LB Drew Sanders. Sanders began his college football career with Alabama...
The Overlooked Benefit of Hiring Brian Flores
Since before the season ended, Vikings fans and writers have been discussing how to improve the beleaguered defense. Moving on from Ed Donatell, in the minds of many, seemed like a foregone conclusion. The swift defeat to the Giants further sealed that decision, setting Minnesota on a path toward finding a new DC. Hiring Brian Flores may be the absolute best outcome from the slow, nerve-wracking search.
The Skolies: Announcing VT’s and P/PTSD’s All-Vikings Awards
A little while ago, we here at Vikings Territory and PurplePTSD put together the harebrained idea of launching our own Vikings awards. There’d be no ceremony or official hardware. Instead, we’d simply put together a committee to vote on eight awards. We are calling the awards The Skolies,...
5 Quick Thoughts after the Vikings Hire of Brian Flores
The Minnesota Vikings officially have their defensive coordinator going into the 2023 season after hiring Brian Flores to take over the reins of the defense. So, what exactly does that mean for Minnesota? Here are 5 quick thoughts in the immediate aftermath of the new hire. Give the Vikings Leadership...
The 3 (Relatively) Realistic Teams that Could Trade for Kirk Cousins
Right off the top, I’ll acknowledge my actual opinion: I don’t believe a trade for Kirk Cousins is going to happen. In fact, I’m of the belief that Kirk Cousins’ purple career is closer to middle-aged than it is to senior status. An extension seems like a distinct possibility. If that occurs, Cousins could be the QB1 for at least another 2 or 3 seasons.
Kirk Cousins: NFL QB, Shrewd Businessman, & Jewellery Spokesperson
Since breaking into the NFL in 2012, Kirk Cousins has made a lot money. His career earnings go beyond $200 million, and that’s just considering his NFL salaries. Off the field, we’ve seen Cousins promote gas fireplaces and televisions. He participated in a humorous clip where he explains his affinity for bottomless root beers at Applebee’s (though I assume this wasn’t a paid clip; someone in the Applebee’s marketing department should rectify this problem by bringing Cousins along as a spokesperson). He even agreed to buy a golf course in November.
