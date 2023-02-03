ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
purplePTSD.com

A Fun Proposition for the Vikings in Free Agency

NFL free agency is still a little over a month away, but rumors and speculations are in full force. We here at PurplePTSD are not immune to such speculatory topics, and today, we have another fun proposition for the Vikings during this free agency period that revolves around one of the more colorful personalities in the NFL: RB Jamaal Williams.
purplePTSD.com

Aaron Rodgers Is Heading into Total Darkness This Offseason

Aaron Rodgers has always been one of the quirkier characters in the NFL universe. Whether it’s an ayahuasca retreat or some philosophical thoughts during his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers remains an interesting personality if nothing else. Now, during his latest appearance on McAfee’s show, Rodgers...
purplePTSD.com

Can Brian Flores Unlock the Vikings Cornerbacks?

Last season the Minnesota Vikings knew they needed to make changes at the cornerback position. Although they took a safety with their 1st round draft pick, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah grabbed a pair of corners as the draft went on. Pass defense was a problem for Ed Donatell’s group. How can Brian Flores unlock the Vikings cornerbacks in the season ahead?
purplePTSD.com

Biggest Senior Bowl Winners: Defense

The 2023 Senior Bowl has officially come to an end, and now, it’s time to talk about some of the best performers of the week. We’ve already talked about the offensive side of the ball, and now, here are some of my biggest Senior Bowl winners from the defensive side.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Draft Thermometer: EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Welcome to the Vikings Draft Thermometer series, PurplePTSD‘s one-stop shop for all your 2023 NFL Draft needs. Throughout this series, we will be examining a number of prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, analyzing their strengths, weaknesses, what exactly their role could be at the NFL level, and most importantly, whether or not they could end up playing their first NFL snaps in a Vikings uniform. With that, let’s take a look at today’s prospect: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness.
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Life after Evero, Backup DC Plan, Irv Smith

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the February 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
purplePTSD.com

Josh Frey’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (1.0)

It’s officially 2023 NFL mock draft season, and so, this week brings the first of our full first-round mocks of the offseason. In this first one, keep in mind that there are no trades, and everyone will be picking in their original spot. 1. Chicago Bears: Georgia DT Jalen...
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Search for a DC Takes Another Turn

Well, the never-ending saga that is the Minnesota Vikings search for a defensive coordinator took another major turn on Sunday, and not one that many folks expected. On Saturday, the Denver Broncos released their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract, allowing him to take interviews elsewhere. The Vikings are...
purplePTSD.com

The Overlooked Benefit of Hiring Brian Flores

Since before the season ended, Vikings fans and writers have been discussing how to improve the beleaguered defense. Moving on from Ed Donatell, in the minds of many, seemed like a foregone conclusion. The swift defeat to the Giants further sealed that decision, setting Minnesota on a path toward finding a new DC. Hiring Brian Flores may be the absolute best outcome from the slow, nerve-wracking search.
purplePTSD.com

Kirk Cousins: NFL QB, Shrewd Businessman, & Jewellery Spokesperson

Since breaking into the NFL in 2012, Kirk Cousins has made a lot money. His career earnings go beyond $200 million, and that’s just considering his NFL salaries. Off the field, we’ve seen Cousins promote gas fireplaces and televisions. He participated in a humorous clip where he explains his affinity for bottomless root beers at Applebee’s (though I assume this wasn’t a paid clip; someone in the Applebee’s marketing department should rectify this problem by bringing Cousins along as a spokesperson). He even agreed to buy a golf course in November.
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

