Feb. 3 is National Wear Red day, to spread awareness of heart disease

Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day, when the American Heart Association asks everyone to wear red to show support for the awareness of heart disease.

And there's renewed focus on the importance of CPR after NFL player Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game last month.

He was given life-saving CPR on the field before being taken to a hospital.

He’s now teaming up with the American Heart Association on a new CPR initiative, the "three for heart CPR challenge.”

It follows three steps:

Participants must watch a video on the association's website to learn hands-only CPR. Participants must donate to the AHA to fund CPR education. Participants must challenge three friends to do the same.

More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year, and fewer than 10 percent survive.

By making sure at least one person in every household or family learns hands only CPR, that number can be brought down to zero. If called on to do CPR, you will likely be saving the life of someone you love; a spouse, a parent or a friend.

