Rutgers came up on the short end of a loss to Indiana tonight in a 66-60 setback that dropped the Scarlet Knights to 16-8 on the season and 8-5 in the Big Ten. Things did not go well from the start, although Rutgers relied on its defense to hang around until the end. But there were just not enough shots falling on the night for Rutgers to pull out the win.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO