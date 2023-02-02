ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

247Sports

Off night for Rutgers in loss to No.18 Indiana

Rutgers ventured out to Indiana to take on a surging Hoosier team that currently boasts a No.18 national ranking. The No.24 Scarlet Knights had to play its first game without starter Mawot Mag and his loss was obvious in the early going. That contributed to a 66-60 loss that drips Rutgers to 16-8 on the season and 8-5 in the Big ten. Here is a look at how it all went down.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Miller Kopp torches No. 24 Rutgers as Hoosiers win critical Big Ten game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trayce Jackson-Davis has established himself as a national player of the year candidate over the last month, and each opposing team is game-planning to contain him. Jackson-Davis draws the attention of five defenders on every catch, which puts pressure on his teammates to produce. On Tuesday night against Rutgers, fifth-year senior Miller Kopp answered that call for the second time this season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball loss to Indiana

Rutgers came up on the short end of a loss to Indiana tonight in a 66-60 setback that dropped the Scarlet Knights to 16-8 on the season and 8-5 in the Big Ten. Things did not go well from the start, although Rutgers relied on its defense to hang around until the end. But there were just not enough shots falling on the night for Rutgers to pull out the win.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Rutgers basketball coach Steve Pikiell praises team's toughness, sends respect to Michigan State, Tom Izzo

Rutgers basketball remains in second place in the Big Ten standings with eight games left, and the Scarlet Knights do not appear to be a fluke. Coach Steve Pikiell has coached his team up toward the top of one of the toughest conferences in college basketball, and that continued Saturday in a 61-55 win over Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

