Los Angeles, CA

Riverside County deputies kill man armed with spike bat

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Riverside California sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man diagnosed with schizophrenia Monday after he came towards them with a spike-tipped baseball bat, authorities said. Deputies were called to a home in Moreno Valley just after 12:30 p.m. by a woman who reported...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles man admits selling ghost guns, 17 pounds of meth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for selling 17 pounds (7.7 kilos) of methamphetamine and 89 firearms, including dozens of untraceable “ghost guns,” prosecutors said. Julio Ernesto Lopez-Menendez could face life in prison when he’s sentenced May 26,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

