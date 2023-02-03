Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow, Salter Payton and more: Chicago chooses names for 7 snowplows

A snowplow clears South Michigan Avenue during a winter storm, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Takes on some famous names are coming to a city street near you this winter.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Streets and Sanitation announced the seven top vote-getting names in the city’s first snowplow naming contest, after more than 80,000 votes were tabulated.

The names are:

Mrs. O’Leary’s Plow

Da Plow

Salter Payton

Sears Plower

Sleet Home Chicago

Holy Plow!

Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

Nearly 7,000 potential names were submitted in 17,000 suggestions from Chicago residents. Initially, the city planned to name six snowplows — one for each snow district — in its fleet of almost 300 baby-blue “Snow Fighting Trucks.” (During a major snowfall in Chicago, a pool of up to 675 motor-truck drivers can be dispatched.) Another was added due to a close vote.

Each of the snowplows will be trackable in real-time on the city’s plow tracker — and the name will be added to the vehicles too.

Snowplow-naming contests have been popular in other cities and states , which have used them to raise awareness for winter driving safety and to recognize employees who pilot the vehicles.