Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Legal Weed Week: What does Amendment 3 mean?
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Here we begin a five-night, in-depth look at the amendment that got us here; what it means for you, your children, your local police department and your community.
KFVS12
First weekend for legal recreational marijuana
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marijuana sales are at a high after their historic first weekend selling recreationally. Sara Gunter-Jackson is the general manager at Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She said more than 500 people came through their doors each day this weekend. Approved dispensaries were first told...
KFVS12
USDA proposes new nutrition standards for school meals
3 officers on leave after deadly, officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. A man is dead and three officers are on leave after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Tasty Tuesday on 2/7 featuring Cakes Reanimated. Weekend recreational marijuana sales top $8 million. Updated:...
kbsi23.com
Car wash to replace former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new car wash is coming to Cape Girardeau. Club Car Wash recently purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property at 206 North Kingshighway in Cape. The business was in operation for 30 years before closing its doors last spring. The 1.6...
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesday: Cakes Reanimated
3 officers on leave after deadly, officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. A man is dead and three officers are on leave after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and...
KFVS12
Fire at church in Carbondale
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Fundraiser to help Jackson bowling alley. Legal Weed Week - Part One. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use...
KFVS12
Fundraiser to help Jackson bowling alley
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
KFVS12
Inside a Missouri cannabis dispensary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Missouri, starting Monday, February 6, adults 21 years and older will be able to purchase marijuana in the Show Me State, but there are still many questions on how the process will work. Angela Augustine is the director of stores at High Profile Cannabis...
KFVS12
Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23
Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Officials say the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Investigators say 37-year-old Phillip Swift faces a lengthy list of charges including assault and endangering the Welfare of a child. Commodities showing a trend downward since June | By The Bushel 2/7/23.
KFVS12
New details about standoff in Sikeston
Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officials say the three officers involved are on...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
Illinois State Police announced it’s rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all officers starting in February. Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve woman dies in Pemiscot County traffic crash
JEFFERSON CITY — A 54-year-old Ste. Genevieve woman died in a traffic crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County late Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Glinda K. Quick was the driver of a southbound vehicle which struck the rear of a tractor-trailer rig driven by 48-year-old Elmer L. Gremminer of Fenton.
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
KFVS12
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
KFVS12
Crews begin tearing down walls after church building fire/Carbondale, Ill.
Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales. Friday marked a milestone in the changing use of marijuana in Missouri as recreational sales began at dispensaries across the state. Fire at church in...
KFVS12
3 officers on leave after deadly, officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. Commodities showing a trend downward since June | By The Bushel 2/7/23. We're taking a look at the state of ag markets, plus a chance at investments in new ag research. kfvs12.com/livestream. Tasty Tuesday: Cakes Reanimated. Updated: 10...
KFVS12
MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff
Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. New details about standoff in Sikeston. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Investigators say 37-year-old Phillip Swift faces a lengthy list of charges...
KFVS12
Man accused of threatening other students at JALC
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
KFVS12
Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
Comments / 1