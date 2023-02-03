Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor costs $1,499.99
Samsung first introduced the Odyssey OLED G8 at IFA 2022 in August, and it’s the first of the company’s gaming monitors to come with a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) display. Starting today, you can preorder the 34-inch display for $1,499 on Samsung’s website and select retailers. This...
The Verge
Sony’s noise-canceling WH-1000XM5 headphones are $50 off today
If you’re looking for a quality pair of headphones, it’s hard not to stumble across Sony’s WH-1000XM5 when poking around. Despite their plastic build, they offer good value for the money, with excellent noise cancellation, good sound and voice quality, and better comfort than the last-gen model. They come with other useful features, too, like the ability to pause music and switch to ambient audio when you start talking as well as multipoint Bluetooth support so you can pair them with two devices simultaneously.
The Verge
OnePlus brings flagship Buds Pro 2 to the US with support for head-tracked spatial audio
A little over a month after launching in China, OnePlus is bringing its flagship Buds Pro 2 true wireless earbuds to international markets alongside the OnePlus 11. The new earbuds cost $179 (£179 / €179) and will go on open sale on February 16th. One of the more...
The Verge
Monday’s top tech news: an ultra year for tech?
Just a few short days after Samsung announced not one but two “Ultra”-branded devices comes a report that Apple might be about to slap that same label on an upcoming iPhone. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone lineup could include its first Ultra model. Apparently there’s a chance it could offer a higher performance camera system, faster chip, and / or a larger display than the Pro Max.
The Verge
OnePlus is officially getting into the tablet game with the OnePlus Pad
OnePlus’ debut tablet, the OnePlus Pad, has been officially announced… sort of. Today, the Oppo subbrand is detailing the tablet’s specs alongside the OnePlus 11 smartphone, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, and OnePlus Keyboard, but it’s not ready to announce pricing just yet. It’ll be available to preorder in North America, Europe, and India in April.
The Verge
Microsoft’s Adaptive Accessories are a tradeoff
Like many people, I have invisible accessibility needs. I’m not in constant barely bearable pain these days (I used to be!), but certain movements come at a physical cost: sustained reaching, hunching over a laptop — things like that. The complicating factor is that I hate using computer...
The Verge
OnePlus’ first mechanical keyboard looks like a rebadged Keychron
Following months of teases, OnePlus has officially revealed its debut mechanical keyboard today. It’s called the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, and the company says it’ll be available to order in April at a price that’s to be announced. News of the keyboard came during the company’s international launch for its OnePlus 11 smartphone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds.
The Verge
Samsung prices its super bright 77-inch QD-OLED TV at $4,500
Samsung announced its second-generation QD-OLED TV lineup back at CES, with a new 77-inch model joining the 55-inch and 65-inch sizes that were offered with last year’s S95B. Regardless of what size you prefer, these TVs utilize the very latest quantum dot OLED panels from Samsung Display, which promise significant brightness gains — potentially crossing 2,000 nits — and the S95B was already among the brightest OLEDs on the market. Now we know how much the 77-inch S95C will cost: it’s priced at $4,499.99.
The Verge
Tuesday’s top tech news: a new AI-powered era for Microsoft Bing
Today Microsoft demonstrated new versions of its Bing search engine and Edge web browser that use an artificial intelligence “copilot” to organize and find information. Powered by OpenAI technology, it takes requests that you ask in normal language and comes up with responses to things like “Give me a meal plan for a family of four with vegetarian options and caters to people who don’t like nuts.”
The Verge
Microsoft announces surprise event for Tuesday with Bing ChatGPT expected
Microsoft is holding a major news event on Tuesday, February 7th. The software giant first mailed out invites to an in-person event at the company’s Redmond headquarters last week and is now officially announcing the event minutes after Google made its ChatGPT rival official. Microsoft’s event starts at 10AM...
The Verge
Users say Samsung’s latest Pro SSDs have health problems
Something seems to be wrong with Samsung’s 980 and 990 Pro SSDs. Owners of the highly regarded M.2 solid-state drives are reporting rapid degradation, with some users sending their 990 Pros back to Samsung. And for the older 980 Pro, Samsung is reportedly recommending owners to update to the latest firmware (via PC Gamer).
The Verge
How to make fitness tracking less anxiety-inducing
No one is denying that fitness trackers and smartwatches can be helpful tools for building healthy habits. However, if you’re not careful, they can also become a major source of anxiety. You might be inclined to think that wearable-induced anxiety is something that happens to other people. However, it’s...
The Verge
Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024
Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
The Verge
Which M2 Mac is right for you?
Apple makes a lot of Macs with M2 chips. There’s the regular M2, which you can get in a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro — but be careful of calling that the M2 Pro for short because there’s also a processor called the M2 Pro, which you can also get in a MacBook, but you can also get that MacBook Pro with this other chip called the M2 Max. If you’re confused, you’re not alone. There are many different chips and many different Mac computers currently up for grabs.
The Verge
Razer Blade 16 review: the RTX 4090 is a powerful, very expensive chip
The Razer Blade 16 is exciting. It’s exciting because it has one of the best displays I’ve ever seen on a gaming laptop. But it’s also exciting because it’s our first look at the mobile version of the RTX 4090, the chip that will power some of the beefiest and most expensive gaming laptops that we’ll see this year.
The Verge
The new Microsoft Bing will sometimes misrepresent the info it finds
Search engines are about to change in a very important way: when you type in a query and get an official-looking answer, it might be wrong — because an AI chatbot created it. Today, Microsoft announced a new version of its Bing search engine that will provide “complete answers”...
The Verge
Hot Wheels: Rift Rally is a mixed reality R/C car for PS4, PS5, and iPhone
Hot Wheels don’t drift. Hot Wheels don’t jump. They don’t have flaming rocket boosters, either, unless you’re playing a video game. But Velan Studios, the company that brought Mario Kart to life with a camera-equipped R/C car for your Nintendo Switch, is about to do the same for Hot Wheels.
The Verge
Twitter can now default to the ‘Following’ timeline on iOS and Android
Twitter’s iOS and Android app will now default to showing you the last timeline tab you selected, whether it’s the algorithmic “For You” or the reverse chronological “Following” list. The company rolled out this feature on the web in late January after it changed the system for selecting your timeline earlier that month.
The Verge
The Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off in all configurations
I don’t know if there’s something in the water or if it’s all somehow linked to the buildup to the Super Bowl, but man, there are a lot of deals going on right now. Starting off with arguably the best one on offer today, all configurations of the Apple Watch Series 8 are discounted by $70 at multiple retailers. The base 41mm model with GPS is selling for $329 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. And the larger 45mm version is equally discounted, making it $359 at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Both sizes have the standard aluminum case and come in four colors (midnight, starlight, white, and red).
The Verge
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle
Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
Comments / 0