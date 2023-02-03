Country superstar Chris Stapleton to perform summer concert in Baltimore
Country superstar Chris Stapleton is scheduled for a summer tour stop in Baltimore.
The eight-time Grammy winner will perform live at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) on July 15.
It's just the latest concert announced at the newly revamped arena that already has a stacked 2023 lineup that includes Bruce Springsteen , The Eagles , Lizzo , Janet Jackson , blink-182 , and Bryan Adams.
Tickets go on sale February 10.
Comments / 0