ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ex-UM player Nesta Jade Silvera among locals looking to improve draft status at Senior Bowl

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Nesta Jade Silvera — the burly, run-stuffing defensive tackle from Arizona State who previously played at the University of Miami and American Heritage high school — fired off the line of scrimmage, got his hands on North Dakota State guard Cody Mauch and drove him backward into the quarterback’s feet.

Mission accomplished, sort of.

Everyone has something they want to show at the Senior Bowl on Saturday, and Silvera took a step toward his goal on that play in practice this week. Mauch is projected as a first- or second-round pick in the draft.

“I’m a run stopper,” said the personable Silvera, who originally signed with UM in 2018 but transferred out last year.

“I take pride in the run and stopping the run, but I could definitely get after the passer on third down, and that’s something I definitely want to show this week.”

Silvera (6-foot-1, 307 pounds) projects now as a Day 3 draftee, which means fourth through seventh rounds. He is among a group of players with South Florida connections participating in Senior Bowl practices this week ahead of Saturday’s game at the University of South Alabama.

Others include Alabama left tackle Tyler Steen (St. Thomas), Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (University School), Kentucky cornerback Keidron Smith (Oxbridge Academy), UM tight end Will Mallory and UM cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Dozens of NFL prospects, most of them considered second- and third-day draftees (second round and lower), are doing their best to make plays on the field for scouts and be impressive in interviews for coaches and front office personnel.

Silvera is regarded as a player with a high motor, good first step, and the ability to penetrate on running plays.

Silvera was good against the run during Senior Bowl practices, living up to his reputation, but his pass rush still needs work.

He ended last season with 56 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

His season highlights included a 12-tackle game against Utah, which was the most tackles for an ASU interior defensive lineman since at least 1990, and an eight-tackle game against Washington.

Silvera saw some good examples of pass rushers in college.

During his time at UM, Silvera played on a defensive line that included Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips and Buffalo defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who were first-round picks in 2021, and Pittsburgh’s Quincy Roche, a sixth-round pick in 2021.

Silvera, a 2020 All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention selection, was sought after in the transfer portal. He was rated No. 65 among transfer portal prospects and No. 3 among transfer portal defensive linemen.

As a fourth-year junior at UM in 2021, Silvera played in 11 games, making eight starts and totaling 38 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for losses.

Silvera was also highly regarded coming out of Plantation American Heritage, where he helped the school win back-to-back Class 5A state titles. He was rated as the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 54 player in Florida by 247Sports.

Silvera credits Robert Rodriguez, the Arizona State defensive line coach and former Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach, for his recent development.

“I feel like Arizona State, I went almost ‘Road to Glory’ mode,” Silvera said. “I had the best years statistically in my college career, was a leader on that team, and you can’t just go into a program and be a leader. That’s something you are…

“I just did a lot of good things there because coach Rob really honed in on every part of my game. He wasn’t specific on anything, he just really went from top to bottom and really helped mold my game to another level.”

Silvera coined a catchphrase when he signed with UM, saying, “Why not make the crib great?” It was a reference to staying home to play college football.

He eventually had to alter that thought.

“Leaving UM was a tough decision, but it was a decision that I had to make,” Silvera said. “Why I left, I just wanted to better myself. I enjoyed my time there. I loved my brothers at that school. I still talk to some of them boys every day to this day. It was just a move I had to make for myself and my career to get me to a place like this.”

The Dolphins might not be looking to draft an interior defensive lineman, but you never know.

“It’d be real dope to play for Miami,” Silvera said. “I love playing at Hard Rock Stadium, had some great games at Hard Rock Stadium, so it’d be real cool.

“But ultimately, if you’re paying me I’m coming.”

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Vic Fangio can improve Dolphins’ defense as coordinator in 2023

In order for soon-to-be Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to transform the Miami defense back into a unit feared across the league, he’ll have to fix what didn’t work well in 2022. The Dolphins finished the regular season 30th in takeaways, 27th in pass defense, 24th in scoring defense and third-down defense and 18th in total defense, ultimately leading former defensive coordinator ...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Miami Heat will trade Kyle Lowry — the only question is if it happens by Thursday

Is it just me, or don’t you wish the Miami Heat would go ahead and trade Kyle Lowry? Their idea to trade him isn’t some state secret. It’s the cold, hard and increasingly welcome truth of their disappointing marriage. It’s coming either at Thursday’s trade deadline or, more likely, over the summer when the larger NBA landscape can be surveyed. Once, and not too long ago, numbers that defined ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat trade Dedmon, second-round pick to Spurs for payroll relief, roster space; Bouyea added on 10-day deal

The Miami Heat on Tuesday traded backup center Dewayne Dedmon and a 2028 second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs for cash considerations. The agreement, ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trading deadline, allows the Heat to clear two roster spots below the NBA luxury tax, one to replace Dedmon and another to fill what had been the team’s vacant roster spot on their 15-man roster. Among the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ex-Miami Dolphin Vontae Davis arrested on DUI charge, found lying on road asleep after crash

Vontae Davis, a former NFL player famous for quitting during halftime at a Buffalo Bills game, was arrested on a DUI charge Saturday by the Florida Highway Patrol. Davis, 34, remained in the Broward Main Jail on Sunday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office online records. Davis, who owns a home in Southwest Ranches, played for the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is fourth-quarter time off for Jimmy Butler too taxing for Heat?

Q:The Heat are off for three days. Shortening Jimmy Butler’s time off in the fourth quarter wouldn’t have hurt in Milwaukee. – Douglas. A: The approach of late rest for Jimmy Butler largely has worked in recent weeks, when considering the Heat’s overall success over that span. But I do agree that Saturday night in Milwaukee was an instance where a few more minutes could have been compensated ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Kyle Lowry to miss at least three more games; Orlando Robinson, Oladipo eyeing returns

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry’s knee injury will keep him off the court for a while longer. The 36-year-old veteran will miss the next three games due to lingering left knee pain, the Heat announced Tuesday. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he was not concerned by Lowry’s absence and that the veteran would not need any “procedure” for his ailing knee to heal. “I think this is just what you deal ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Super Bowl watch parties: A hidden gem in Delray Beach, a Philadelphia Eagles cocktail and Kansas City Chiefs beer

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a well-earned reputation for being among the most disagreeable legion in football — they famously booed Santa Claus and barraged him with snowballs. But Delray Beach resident Destiny Beck, an Eagles fan, isn’t like that at all. For starters, she generously tipped us off to the Hurricane Bar & Lounge, a Philly-friendly sports bar in Delray Beach that, of course, ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy