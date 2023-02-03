Air Products warehouse development gets preliminary approval from Upper Macungie supervisors

Three controversial warehouses on the former Air Products property received preliminary approval Thursday night from Upper Macungie Township supervisors.

During the same meeting, supervisors also gave preliminary approval to more than the 128-townhome Trexler Pointe development at Route 100 and Weilers and Schafer Run roads.

Both projects were given the preliminary OK by township planners in October .

The Air Products project, at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., calls for three warehouses on 61 acres of the 235-acre property the company left when it built new headquarters in 2021 on Mill Creek Road, about a mile away.

The biggest building would be 1.23 million square feet and stand along the west side of the property. The second building would be 926,250 square feet, and the smallest is 435,600 square feet.

The logistics company Prologis was originally meant to own the warehouses, but Patrick Garay, vice president of strategic projects at Air Products, said the partnership with Prologis was “on pause” at the moment. He said the owner of the warehouses would either be Prologis or an “equivalent.” He directed to a different Air Products representative for further comment.

Supervisors Chairman Sunny Ghai said he took issue with the warehouses’ owner being unconfirmed, as Prologis was heavily involved in previous testimony for the project.

Residents previously voiced their concerns regarding the construction, chief among them increased tractor-trailer traffic, storm runoff and noise.

Related Articles

In response to those concerns, the township’s zoning hearing board created 18 conditions to which Air Products must adhere in building the warehouses. To curb the vehicle influx and possible resulting accidents and noise, the board’s conditions set a limit of 286 semi trucks traveling to or from the property in any given 24-hour period.

“We have to balance the needs of the people living in the community with the needs of a business that’s been an occupant in this area for many years,” board member Andrew Snyder previously said. “There was an outcry about truck traffic, so we tried to limit what the company can do.”

As of Thursday, both projects only have preliminary approval, meaning the applicants will have to return before the supervisors to receive final approval.

During Wednesday’s meeting, one resident told the board he was concerned about the project’s impact on his home, specifically the demolition of structures already on the site. He questioned if the demolition could cause his home to lose power and if his water well may be contaminated from hazardous materials.

“[My family’s] quality of life is going to be greatly compromised because of this,” the man said.

Ghai responded that those concerns ultimately weren’t within the scope of the meeting’s discussion of the project.