Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
mainebiz.biz
Amid national restructuring, pet supplies chain will close 8 stores in Maine
Eight Maine stores are among the locations of Loyal Companion stores slated to close at the end of the month. Independent Pet Partners, which owns the store chain, said it plans to restructure its business lines as part of a Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Loyal...
94.3 WCYY
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
94.9 HOM
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Friday’s Insane Subzero Wind Caused Chaos at the Brunswick, Maine, Shaw’s
No cap. I've legit never seen anything like this before in my life. Not even during the insane tornado season I experienced while living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where there was literally some type of tornado almost every single day in May 2019. And I guess technically, I didn't. first-hand what...
mainebiz.biz
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
[AMAZING PHOTOS] This Central Maine Waterfront Home is Just As Big As It is Charming
We're fortunate here in Central Maine to be surrounded by some of the most gorgeous real estate, not just in Maine, but all of New England. Maine is home to some of the most elegant, classy and charming homes in the entire region. So, when we came across this show-stopper...
8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity
Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
tourcounsel.com
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
Lewiston DHHS office closes due to water, electrical damage
LEWISTON, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday morning its district office on Main Street in Lewiston is temporarily closed due to water and electrical damage from extreme cold weather this past weekend. In a news release, DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell said the office...
Has This College Closed Its Central Maine Location Permanently?
Even though thousands of people have had great success with completely online college programs, others are far more comfortable with an in-person college experience. Even for those who have been raised using social media and having internet access on their phones, there is something beneficial about spending time in the classroom with your fellow students.
The Grand Opening Of ‘Downtown Charcuterie’ In Bangor Is Friday
Charcuterie boards have become all the rage in the last few years, now there will be a business devoted to it, right in the heart of Downtown Bangor. The word “charcuterie” is a French term for a line of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, primarily from pork. But now it has also become synonymous with wooden boards piled high with meats and tasty treats, such as cheese, produce, crackers, toast, artisan bread, and dips or sauces.
penbaypilot.com
Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon for two Belfast businesses
BEFAST — “The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce is always exited to break out the big red ribbon and scissors to celebrate a business opening, business growth, or new ownership,” said the Chamber, in a news release. On Friday morning, February 3, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce...
tourcounsel.com
Auburn Mall | Shopping mall in Auburn, Maine
Auburn Mall is a shopping mall in Auburn, Maine, United States. Opened in 1979, it features JCPenney as its anchor store. The mall also includes offices for TD Bank, N.A. George Schott is the mall's owner. Auburn Mall opened in 1979. Its original anchor stores were J. C. Penney and...
Why Is This Maine City On The List Of 15 Towns To Stay Away From?
Recently, Ranker put out a list of 15 towns and cities to "stay away from". Unlike many of their lists, this one was not localized to just one part of the country, or to just the United States. This list featured cities and towns from all over the world. And, sadly, one of our Central Maine cities made the list.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
I-95 FM
Update On Union Farmers, Whose Barn Collapsed Last Month
It was the end of January, following a pair of terrible storms that dumped a huge amount of snow and then a huge amount of freezing rain across the state when the Green Meadow Farm suffered an awful blow; the barn housing about 50 of their animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey, collapsed under the weight of all that wet snow.
Cold weather snap causes several water main breaks, burst pipes
BANGOR, Maine — An extreme cold weather snap over the weekend followed by warm temperatures on Monday created havoc on water pipes in buildings and on the streets in Bangor. On Monday, a water main break closed a portion of 13th Street for several hours. This was just one of a number of incidents crews had to deal with after this weekend's brutal cold.
WMTW
Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle
GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2