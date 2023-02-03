ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Amid national restructuring, pet supplies chain will close 8 stores in Maine

Eight Maine stores are among the locations of Loyal Companion stores slated to close at the end of the month. Independent Pet Partners, which owns the store chain, said it plans to restructure its business lines as part of a Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Loyal...
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
94.9 HOM

Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again

Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Q97.9

Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
92 Moose

8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity

Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
WINDHAM, ME
tourcounsel.com

Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine

Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Has This College Closed Its Central Maine Location Permanently?

Even though thousands of people have had great success with completely online college programs, others are far more comfortable with an in-person college experience. Even for those who have been raised using social media and having internet access on their phones, there is something beneficial about spending time in the classroom with your fellow students.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

The Grand Opening Of ‘Downtown Charcuterie’ In Bangor Is Friday

Charcuterie boards have become all the rage in the last few years, now there will be a business devoted to it, right in the heart of Downtown Bangor. The word “charcuterie” is a French term for a line of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, primarily from pork. But now it has also become synonymous with wooden boards piled high with meats and tasty treats, such as cheese, produce, crackers, toast, artisan bread, and dips or sauces.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon for two Belfast businesses

BEFAST — “The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce is always exited to break out the big red ribbon and scissors to celebrate a business opening, business growth, or new ownership,” said the Chamber, in a news release. On Friday morning, February 3, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce...
BELFAST, ME
tourcounsel.com

Auburn Mall | Shopping mall in Auburn, Maine

Auburn Mall is a shopping mall in Auburn, Maine, United States. Opened in 1979, it features JCPenney as its anchor store. The mall also includes offices for TD Bank, N.A. George Schott is the mall's owner. Auburn Mall opened in 1979. Its original anchor stores were J. C. Penney and...
AUBURN, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Update On Union Farmers, Whose Barn Collapsed Last Month

It was the end of January, following a pair of terrible storms that dumped a huge amount of snow and then a huge amount of freezing rain across the state when the Green Meadow Farm suffered an awful blow; the barn housing about 50 of their animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey, collapsed under the weight of all that wet snow.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cold weather snap causes several water main breaks, burst pipes

BANGOR, Maine — An extreme cold weather snap over the weekend followed by warm temperatures on Monday created havoc on water pipes in buildings and on the streets in Bangor. On Monday, a water main break closed a portion of 13th Street for several hours. This was just one of a number of incidents crews had to deal with after this weekend's brutal cold.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Bird watchers are flocking to Maine to catch glimpse of rare eagle

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A rare Steller's Sea-Eagle has made its return to Maine, and people are flocking from across the coast to try and catch a glimpse of her. Maine Audubon has been keeping track of the once-in-a-lifetime bird for most watchers since Feb. 4, when the eagle was spotted from a bridge on Route 127 between Arrowsic and Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, ME
