L.A. Council approves relocation assistance following rent increases for tenants
The City Council adopted an ordinance today requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases.
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.
LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting. Biden: Chinese Balloon Will Not Alter...
Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 2024
Once again I can’t express this anymore clear and with the Inglewood city council preparing to take legislative action to receive grant funds to hire a homeless service coordinator, citing its own staff report that homelessness is yet an increasing and ever-evolving problem that’s hard to get a handle on despite the City’s carefully scripted-like Broadway show denying homelessness, housing instability, or the fact that the “Inglewood’s Renaissance ” so to speak continues to be a driving force behind the increase in homelessness and housing instability not only here in Inglewood but across Los Angeles County.
Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA
Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
LA County Ponies Up Money for Small Landlords With Tenants Who Haven't Paid Rent During Pandemic
They’ve taken trips to Hawaii and Paris. One went to Mexico and swam with dolphins. Others took small getaways to San Francisco, Yosemite and Big Bear. These are all vacations that landlords claim their tenants have taken during the pandemic, likely on their dime, because their tenants weren’t paying rent.
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
It has been three months since a ticket matched the winning Powerball numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot, and we still don't know who the winner is - and what if we never do?
Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM
In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
Fraud Concerns Preceded Shutdown of Drug Treatment Program at OC’s Be Well Mental Health Campus
Uncredentialed staff, questionable billing, failing to provide key services and potential fraud were some of the most serious concerns Orange County officials quietly raised about a controversial contractor at the Be Well mental health campus, according to records obtained by Voice of OC. A few months later, the campus’ residential...
Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff
With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment
In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
Mayor Karen Bass appoints deputy mayor of public safety, 2 police commissioners
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two appointments to the Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, along with a deputy mayor of public safety.
Portuguese Bend closes its kitchen amid legal fight alleging fraud, toxic work environment
It's unclear what exactly led to Portuguese Bend's recent kitchen closure, but a series of court records show that trouble has been brewing for years. The post Portuguese Bend closes its kitchen amid legal fight alleging fraud, toxic work environment appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at Dollar Tree in Central Long Beach
A central Long Beach Dollar Tree sustained moderate internal damage Sunday afternoon following a second-alarm fire, authorities said. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
ZIPping through Long Beach: The 90814 neighborhood hits historic Heights
The 90814 enjoys an abundance of recreational opportunities including the continually improving Colorado Lagoon, Recreation Park’s 9-hole golf course and, if they tiptoe into north 90803, Marina Vista Park and Marine Stadium. The post ZIPping through Long Beach: The 90814 neighborhood hits historic Heights appeared first on Long Beach Post.
UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’
As people throughout the world continue to mourn the thousands of Turkish and Syrian lives lost in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, local residents are wondering how California officials are prepping for the possibility of a similar disaster striking closer to home. California has experienced quakes of 7.8 magnitude and greater and scientists have spent years developing simulations The post UC Riverside professor discusses what valley residents need to know about earthquakes and ‘the Big One’ appeared first on KESQ.
