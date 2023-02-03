ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Police investigate threats targeting two Lexington County schools, one moves to e-learning

By Alexa Jurado
The State
The State
 4 days ago

Two more Lexington County schools received threats Friday morning.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating an email threat aimed at Meadow Glen Middle School, according to a tweet from the department. After a search, the school was determined to be safe as of 12:30 p.m.

All students and faculty are safe inside the school, according to police. Entrances were closed and the school was placed on “secure” — no one can leave or access the campus. Officers are directing parents and guardians to the parking lot of Northside Christian Academy’s athletics field on Ginny Lane.

Families were sent text messages and emails with more information, according to a tweet by Lexington 1 spokeswoman Libby Roof .

Meadow Glen is the twelfth Midlands school to receive a threat this week.

Airport High School in West Columbia moved to an e-learning day following a second threat Friday morning.

The Cayce Police Department were dispatched and cleared the building, according to a news release. The threat was unfounded. Airport High also received a threat on Thursday.

