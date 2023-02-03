ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan officially announces hiring of offensive analyst for 2023 season

Michigan has officially introduced a new offensive analyst heading into the 2023 spring practice schedule. On Tuesday, the program announced the hiring of Josh Sinagoga coming off a stint at FCS program Youngstown State. During the 2022 season, Sinagoga worked with QBs but also has time working with wide receivers from 2020-21 and was also the recruiting coordinator of the Penguins during his time there.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Juwan Howard says Michigan is investigating neutral-site venue for future game vs. Penn State

Juwan Howard hinted at the possibility of a neutral-site conference game for Michigan in the 2023-24 season. During Monday’s radio show, Howard revealed Michigan is working with Penn State to potentially play one of next season’s games at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions have played a select group of conference games at the iconic games, most recently playing Purdue there in January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Michigan adds veteran staffer as analyst for 2023 season

Michigan announced the addition of another offensive analyst to its 2023 coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon. The Wolverines have hired Nick Gilbert for the role, the program has announced. Gilbert has previously served on coaching staffs at Colorado and Idaho. Most recently, he was a quality control coach with the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ESPN lists key transfer as Michigan's top newcomer for 2023 season

Things are clicking in Ann Arbor with Michigan riding back-to-back B1G titles and College Football Playoff appearances. While a national title has eluded Jim Harbaugh’s squad, the Wolverines have not rested on their laurels while trying to improve the roster. In the most recent transfer window, Michigan landed a...
ANN ARBOR, MI

