Michigan has officially introduced a new offensive analyst heading into the 2023 spring practice schedule. On Tuesday, the program announced the hiring of Josh Sinagoga coming off a stint at FCS program Youngstown State. During the 2022 season, Sinagoga worked with QBs but also has time working with wide receivers from 2020-21 and was also the recruiting coordinator of the Penguins during his time there.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO