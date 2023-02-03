Read full article on original website
Man arrested following violent Calhoun County assault involving ex-girl friend
LEROY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says a man is in custody after a violent assault early Sunday morning at the home of his former girl friend. Deputies responded at 12:35 a.m. to the 2000 block of B Drive South in Leroy Township where...
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Paw Paw man charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison. Joshua Brereton in October agreed to plead guilty to a federal court of arson. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of damaging property providing reproductive health services.
Post and Ensign to take over leadership roles with Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is filling two leadership positions in the next two months. Chad Ensign will take over as the Director of Animal Services and Enforcement February 13, replacing Steve Lawrence, who retired from the position in November 2022. Coming from Texas, county officials say...
Kalamazoo RESA to hold open house for students and parents
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County middle and high school students and their families are invited to take a look at some of the many free career, college, and arts opportunities through Kalamazoo RESA Career and Technical Education, Education for the Arts, and Early/Middle College programming at the KRESA High School Classes Open House on Tuesday, February 7 at the Air Zoo.
The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area one of the least expensive in the nation for professional and managerial households
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro area is ranked as the second least expensive urban area to live in the United States. The first quarter 2023 Cost of Living Index puts Kalamazoo just behind Harlingen, Texas on its latest list. According to Southwest Michigan First, the index...
Rozewicz named chief executive officer for for new Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek. Bronson officials say the hospital is on track to open by mid-2023...
$1 million Lansing lottery ticket
LANSING — Two lucky Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, including one from the Lansing area. The players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night – 05-11-22-23-69 – to win a $1 million prize. One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing, and the other winner was purchased online.
Electric vehicles dominate headlines at International Auto Show, with a catch
GRAND RAPIDS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The spotlight at this year’s Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids was on electric vehicles, but that spotlight also brought some questions and concerns about the vehicles. Some carmakers have gone all in on EVs, but experts say there are some...
Kalamazoo Humane Society receives $200,000 grant to provide basic veterinary care
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials at the Kalamazoo Humane Society say their organization has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Aaron Winter, executive director at KHS, said that the grant will assist in helping those who need basic veterinary care. Winter also said that it will allow...
Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing up to $747 million
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot, so Monday’s jackpot will be at least $747 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $403.1 million. If someone wins the $747 million jackpot, it will be the...
K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
