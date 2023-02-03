KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.

