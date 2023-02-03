ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood clinic arsonist sentenced to five years in prison

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Paw Paw man charged with setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo in July 2022 has been sentenced to five years in prison. Joshua Brereton in October agreed to plead guilty to a federal court of arson. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of damaging property providing reproductive health services.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Post and Ensign to take over leadership roles with Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is filling two leadership positions in the next two months. Chad Ensign will take over as the Director of Animal Services and Enforcement February 13, replacing Steve Lawrence, who retired from the position in November 2022. Coming from Texas, county officials say...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Kalamazoo RESA to hold open house for students and parents

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County middle and high school students and their families are invited to take a look at some of the many free career, college, and arts opportunities through Kalamazoo RESA Career and Technical Education, Education for the Arts, and Early/Middle College programming at the KRESA High School Classes Open House on Tuesday, February 7 at the Air Zoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

$1 million Lansing lottery ticket

LANSING — Two lucky Michigan Lottery players won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, including one from the Lansing area. The players each matched the five white balls drawn Monday night – 05-11-22-23-69 – to win a $1 million prize. One of the winning tickets was bought at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing, and the other winner was purchased online.
LANSING, MI
jack1065.com

Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing up to $747 million

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball lottery jackpot, so Monday’s jackpot will be at least $747 million. The cash option for the jackpot is $403.1 million. If someone wins the $747 million jackpot, it will be the...
LANSING, MI
jack1065.com

K Wings come up short vs Ft Wayne at Wings Event Center Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (17-22-3-0) battled hard from behind against the Fort Wayne Komets (20-14-4-2) Saturday on ‘Hockey For Her’ night at Wings Event Center, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 4-2. Fort Wayne scored first at the 7:11 mark of the first period and carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission. The Komets then made it 2-0 with a power play tally at the 6:41 mark of the second.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy