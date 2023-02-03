Read full article on original website
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist PC humiliated victims, court hears
A victim of serial rapist David Carrick has spoken of meeting "evil" when she was attacked by the Met Police officer who carried out a "catalogue" of sexual offences. Carrick used his role to intimidate women, threatening one with his baton and sending another a picture of his gun saying "I am the boss".
BBC
Missing 11-year-old girl in Galashiels found safe and well
An 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well. A community-wide search was launched for the youngster, who was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday. Officers said they had grown concerned for her safety on Monday afternoon after she had not turned up...
BBC
Toddler very lucky to survive stabbing by mother, court told
A toddler who was stabbed by her mother in Northern Ireland was "very lucky" to survive, a court has been told. Her baby brother died after also being stabbed. The children's mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. The...
BBC
Pimlico Cat: The cat stuck in a Tube tunnel for two weeks
From Dubai to Suffolk via the Victoria line tunnels at Pimlico Tube station: Mr Jingles made quite the journey to get to his forever home. Brought to the UK to live with a foster family and be rehomed, somehow he ended up at the London Underground station. After being spotted...
BBC
Law-breaking Norfolk police officers to be hunted down - PCC
A chief constable is "hunting" for officers who have broken the law or committed misconduct, according to a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Giles Orpen-Smellie admitted that some of Norfolk's police officers "do get it wrong". Chief Constable Paul Sanford said his force would be "moving them out". It follows...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Australia shark attack victim identified as schoolgirl Stella Berry
A 16-year-old killed by a shark while swimming in a Western Australia (WA) river has been identified as Stella Berry. The schoolgirl was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Swan River in Perth on Saturday. Stella was riding jet skis with friends when she jumped into the water to...
BBC
Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex
A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
BBC
Anthony Lowe: New video released in police killing of double amputee
Authorities have released new video and audio captured moments before the death of a double amputee, who was shot by police last month near Los Angeles. Anthony Lowe, 36, who was black, was fatally shot by police after allegedly refusing to drop a butcher's knife. The videos show Mr Lowe...
BBC
Huddersfield: Woman arrested after three children stabbed
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of three young children at a house in Huddersfield. A three-month-old baby boy, a two-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl were found with serious stab injuries at the property on Walpole Road, police said. The girl and the baby...
BBC
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
BBC
Man jailed after killing friends in Derby van crash
A man under the influence of drink and drugs killed two friends after he lost control of his speeding van. Darren Burton, 41, gave three people a lift from a Derby pub to watch a boxing match in June. But friends Allan Reeve, 42, and Andrew Calf, 62, died when...
BBC
Parents safe and well after foetus left outside hospital
A man has come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. The Metropolitan Police made an appeal after a box containing the 16-week-old foetus was discovered outside Barnet Hospital last week. A man contacted officers on Thursday after seeing the appeal. Police...
BBC
Swindon woman jailed for falsely accusing stranger of rape
A 26-year-old woman has been jailed after falsely accusing a delivery driver of raping her. Sophie James, of Frobisher Drive, Walcot, Swindon, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after "fabricating" the crime in August 2019. Det Con Chris Hughes of Wiltshire Police said the impact her behaviour had...
BBC
Two Preston men guilty of stab murder after party fight
Two men have been convicted of murdering a man stabbed to death in the street following a fight at a party. Lee Dawson, 42, had been asked to leave the party after punching Benjamin Bibby in Preston on 17 June, Lancashire Police said. Bibby, 21, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, also...
BBC
Vile speculation hurtful to Nicola Bulley's family, friend says
A friend of a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk has said "vile theories" being shared online are "incredibly hurtful" for her family, as police condemn social media abuse. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.
BBC
Bournemouth rape inquiry: CCTV image released
A CCTV image of a man has been released by detectives investigating the rape of a teenager at a Bournemouth bar. Dorset Police said the 17-year-old victim met a man on the dancefloor at Revolution in Old Christchurch Road in the early hours of Sunday. She was subsequently sexually assaulted...
