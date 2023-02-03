I know of many kids who graduated from vocational school and went right into their chosen field. It’s not a temporary stop for these kids- it’s their future. If you have kids that couldn’t pass admission because of grades, discipline, or attendance, it doesn’t matter where they go. The lack of motivation will follow, even to voc schools
This is misleading. Many students who go to vocational school leave there work ready - not college bound. Many seek certifications after graduation bc they need their apprenticeship hours before they can get licensed. Or just choose to take it further for additional qualifications. Most vocational students are working in their field prior to graduation. This notion that these "better off kids" "go to college anyways" is absolutely false. Taking these spots from hardworking students who put maximum effort into their education to try and get into these schools, just to hand those spots to kids who failed to make their education a priority is completely unfair.
The problem is you have to work to get where you want to be I had to to get into gnrvths many people i knew didn’t. People don’t think these schools are places where you can show them your participation trophies and your automatically worthy because your not!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
