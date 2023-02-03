ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Future Inks Tattoo Of Reggae Legend Bob Marley On His Inner Thigh

By Amber Corrine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dRYH_0kbUiCam00

Future shared a video of him adding brand new ink to his already extensive collection of tattoos Tuesday (Jan. 31). The I Never Liked You rapper now dons a portrait of the late Reggae legend, Bob Marley , on his inner thigh.

In the video, Pluto receives the permanent body art from celebrity tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, who precisely recreates the iconic photo of Marley lighting a spliff . Inked on the same leg that showcases a Dr. MLK tattoo, the “Wait For U” crooner hardly flinches as he takes a FaceTime call.

“Steve right here doing my tattoo,” he says to the caller before saying “he gotta put Take on there.” Takeoff from Migos was fatally shot in 2022 by a stray bullet.

Per XXL , Wiebe is known for the art he’s inked on stars including Nipsey Hussle and NBA players Jason Tatum, John Wall, Deandre Ayton and Danny Green, amongst others.

It’s possible that the Atlanta rapper could be adding Marley to his body art for Black History Month, or maybe he’s treating himself for the year he’s just had with his No. 1 album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8CMM_0kbUiCam00
Rapper Future attends Zone 6 Day at White Water Park on August 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

I Never Liked You , peaked atop the Billboard 200, with 222,000 units sold upon its release back in April 2022. Future (known for his toxic lyrics ) made his own history as his certified Gold seventh studio-album surpassed any other solo LP of his. At the time, the 16-track project had the largest opening week for a rap album, since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album dropped in 2021.

To add, INLY featured star-studded features from Kanye West, Drake, Tems, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, and Kodak Black.

