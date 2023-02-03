Perhaps “house shopping” would be a lot more fun for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if he had a certain MVP pal by his side. When participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers was told by a fan that Adams is “looking for a neighbor” as the Raiders wideout continues to recruit the Packers quarterback amid the latter’s uncertain future in Green Bay. Rodgers then sarcastically replied to the comment, “Tell him to buy me a house with all that money.” Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, who selected him 53rd overall...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO