Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Reveals His Next Team
Aaron Rodgers will be playing where next season? According to a former teammate of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, the answer is Las Vegas. Rodgers' ex-teammate, Sam Barrington, has revealed that the star quarterback will be a Las Vegas Raiders player in 2023. “Just spoke with a friend of mine ...
Aaron Rodgers offers sarcastic response to Davante Adams’ Raiders recruiting pitch
Perhaps “house shopping” would be a lot more fun for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if he had a certain MVP pal by his side. When participating in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am over the weekend, Aaron Rodgers was told by a fan that Adams is “looking for a neighbor” as the Raiders wideout continues to recruit the Packers quarterback amid the latter’s uncertain future in Green Bay. Rodgers then sarcastically replied to the comment, “Tell him to buy me a house with all that money.” Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, who selected him 53rd overall...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Yardbarker
NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets Get Aaron Rodgers For Three Picks
The best way for the Jets to take advantage of their window of contention is to add a star quarterback this offseason. Sure, they have work to do at multiple positions. The offensive line must be addressed, certain key defenders could depart in free agency and New York's young core will need to continue to develop.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Sean Payton Says “I Suppose” to Vikings
Minnesota Vikings fans don’t like Sean Payton, and he probably doesn’t like the Minnesota Vikings. So when Payton started interviewing all the Vikings prospective defensive coordinators this week after landing the Denver Broncos head coaching job, Vikings fans’ eyeballs rolled to the back of their skulls. Sean...
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Look: PGA Tour Player Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers may have claimed victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but one of his opponents seemingly took issue with how he got the win. Speaking to the media, PGA Tour star Keith Mitchell - who finished fourth at the Pro-Am - appeared to dismiss Rodgers' win at the event. He ...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Josh Jacobs won’t let the Las Vegas Raiders ‘disrespect’ him in contract negotiations this offseason
A longtime member of the Las Vegas Raiders is set to move on from the organization this offseason. Yet, even
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
atozsports.com
The Packers will need to weigh options with their highest suitors
Depending who you ask, the two most likely suitors the Green Bay Packers have for QB Aaron Rodgers are the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. But it’s not just which suitor wants the Packers quarterback the most, but rather which can provide them with the best possible avenue.
Raiders' GM Ziegler's Second Offseason Much Different than First
The Las Vegas Raiders General Manager's offseason should look vastly different.
Bears 2023 Mock Free Agency 1.0 for BearDigest
The Bears have plenty of cash to burn and opportunities to do it, and here's one plan for spending it in coming free agency.
All-Time Super Bowl QBs: Two Ravens Ranked
Are Ravens Joe Flacco and Trent Dilfer ranked too low as the best-ever quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl?
