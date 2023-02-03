Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham will 'give everything' in Sheffield United replay
Manager Phil Parkinson does not believe Wrexham's hopes of causing an FA Cup fourth-round upset against Sheffield United are over. Wrexham came within minutes of knocking out the Championship side in the original tie at the Racecourse. But John Egan's late goal secured a 3-3 draw and a replay for...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Mbappe, Messi and Neymar being outscored by Arsenal's Balogun
Have you heard the one about the English youngster outscoring Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in France - and who is set to give Arsenal a "positive headache"?. When Reims signed a striker on loan from Arsenal who had scored three times for Middlesbrough last season, it made few headlines - but now many eyes are on Folarin Balogun.
Comments / 0