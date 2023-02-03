Read full article on original website
DuPont February 3 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council February 3 report by clicking here.
Pierce County Library Board to discuss work plan and other topics
Pierce County Library System announcement. At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m. regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill discuss the 2023 work plan, plans for a new Sumner Pierce County Library and other topics. The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s...
Updates to Critical Areas Ordinance kick off with an engagement period
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is conducting a periodic review and update of its Critical Areas regulations, as directed by the Washington State Growth Management Act and seeking input from the public until March 6, on priorities and suggestions for future changes prior to drafting amendments to development regulations. Stakeholders...
The Puyallup City Council Feb. 7 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 7 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
The Steilacoom Town Council Feb. 7 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 7 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February and into March
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, testing systems and repairing damages to the concrete and rail along the alignment. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to correct any issues along the project area.
The University Place City Council Feb. 6 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 6 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Bates Technical College holds open house on Feb. 9 for health care programs
TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College welcomes the community to the Health Science Career Pathway Open House on Thursday, Feb. 9, 3-6 p.m., at the college’s Downtown Campus Center for Allied Health Education at 1201 South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma. The Open House features an information fair, with...
Request for Bid Proposals Resurfacing Fircrest Park Tennis Courts
City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest Parks and Recreation Department is requesting proposals to resurface three (3) tennis courts at one (1) park within the City. The resurfacing and striping will change some of the courts from a standard tennis court layout to also include pickleball lines. Please see the scope of work for additional details here.
Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?
City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
Thank you Tacoma Fire
Tacoma Police Department social media update. A big thank you to Tacoma Fire, TFD Ladder 1, for installing our new flag pole halyard (rope) during ladder training. We appreciate you and your lack of acrophobia!
Open Doors Youth Reengagement ProgramAwards 32 Diplomas at Winter Ceremony
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) Open Doors Youth Reengagement Program awarded 32 diplomas at its winter Awarding of Diplomas Ceremony on Jan. 20. The excitement was electric as proud graduates, families and staff gathered to celebrate the occasion. Open Doors empowers students with necessary...
Help identify a Pierce County decedent
Pierce County announcement. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking information to help in the identification of this unidentified middle-aged man who was found deceased in a small, wooded area adjacent to an open lot on 115th Street in Tacoma on June 21, 2022. The man was 5...
Puyallup’s Rumor of the Month for February
City of Lakewood announcement. Rumor: “I heard that our Puyallup Police Officers really love donuts.”. Yes, our officers love donuts…especially ones with sprinkles! The history behind police officers’ love affair with the humble donut goes back many decades. Legend has it that back in the 40s and 50s, before 24-hour restaurants and fast-food chains, the only place open in the wee hours to get a snack was the donut shop. These stores often opened early, around 4 am, to beat the breakfast rush. Officers working the graveyard shift would often visit these establishments for a cup of coffee and a quick, affordable snack…a donut. If you had to work at 4 am, wouldn’t you want a donut too?
DuPont Parks & Recreation Annual Bunny Breakfast
City of DuPont announcement. Hop on over to the Home Course for an EGG-Cellent morning filled with laughs, pancakes, and photo opportunities with a floppy eared, furry friend! $20 per person, 2 & under are free. Sign up today! Takes place Saturday, April 8, 2023. Doors open at 9 am.
Hidden Heroes: Week 3
City of Lakewood announcement. Zach is a Clover Park School District alum, University of Southern California All-Pac 12 graduate, NFL player and community leader. Zach is currently running his own non-profit, the B3 Foundation, to support underserved students in Tacoma, Seattle, Los Angeles and Guam. Born in Tacoma and raised...
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Spring Sports are just around the corner
City of Puyallup social media post. Spring Sports are just around the corner! Registration for Youth Baseball/Softball opens to City Residents starting on Monday, February 6th, and to all on Monday, February 13th. To register, head to our website at: cityofpuyallup.org/2084/Parks-Rec…
Eagle’s Pride Golf Course Unveils Golf Simulator
JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — The serene image of Pebble Beach, complete with blue skies and light breeze sets the stage as Col. Phil Lamb, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, steps up to the golf tee and sets his shot. With a moment of thoughtful consideration, he pulls back his club and swings with a satisfying THWACK as his golf ball sails off into the distance.
