ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The 2023 Grammys are back in Los Angeles: Here's how to watch Sunday's awards show

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Mh35_0kbUhrNQ00

Music's biggest night is back in Los Angeles after the pandemic upended the last few ceremonies.

Sunday's 65th Grammy Awards marks a welcome return to familiar form for the annual awards show. Attendees will make their way to Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. for a night of performances, and certainly snubs and surprises.

In 2022, the Grammys were held for the first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in April , months later than its usual spot. The year before that, the Grammys opted for a pandemic-conscious show “in and around” the Los Angeles Convention Center, walking distance from the then-Staples Center.

With Beyoncé leading the pack with the most nominations — and with "Renaissance" considered a shoo-in for album of the year — here's what to know about Sunday's show.

What time is the ceremony and how can I watch?

The 65th Grammy Awards will air live at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. Viewers can also watch the show on CBS.com and the CBS app for free with a TV provider sign-in.

Before the Sunday evening ceremony, the Recording Academy will stream its Premiere Ceremony pre-show live on its YouTube page and on live.grammy.com at 12:30 p.m. Pacific. The pre-ceremony stream will announce the winners for the non-televised categories.

Who is hosting?

Comedian Trevor Noah is returning for more Grammys goodness as he hosts the awards show for a third consecutive year. Noah's Grammys hosting gig comes months after he bid farewell to Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" after seven years.

"It has also been interesting because of the journey. The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show. And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show," he said in a December interview with Billboard . "Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in L.A. — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

Who is nominated?

The 65th Grammys have plenty of promise for pop divas Beyoncé and Adele, who led this year's nominations with nine and seven nods, respectively. Both singers are nominated for the evening's top prizes, including the marquee record of the year category. And they're in good company. Here's the full list of nominees , along with Times critic Mikael Wood's predictions .

Other artists nominated for multiple categories include Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige and Harry Styles.

Who is performing?

Grammy nominees set to take the stage Sunday to perform their hits include Carlile, Blige, Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and "Unholy" duo Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Sunday's show will also feature a handful of tribute performances honoring Loretta Lynn , Christine McVie and rapper Takeoff , who all died in 2022.

Singer Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to Lynn with a performance of "Coal Miner's Daughter." Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will come together to sing McVie's "Songbird."

Lastly, Quavo will team up with Maverick City Music to perform "Without You" in remembrance of his nephew and collaborator Takeoff.

The Grammys will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a historical segment featuring some of the genre's most iconic names.

Performers for the segment include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, Future, Lil Wayne, Method Man, Nelly, Queen Latifah and many others. See the list of performers here .

LL Cool J will introduce and perform in the segment, co-curated and produced by Questlove.

"For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture," said Harvey Mason Jr., chief executive of the Recording Academy. "Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics and society cannot be overstated. I'm so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music."

Who's presenting?

The Grammys stage won't be for nominated artists only as this year boasts a varied lineup of presenters — ranging from Hollywood talent to a Beltway figure.

Previous Grammy winners Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain will present their music peers with awards Sunday. Additionally, Viola Davis will join Dwayne Johnson, James Corden and Billy Crystal to bring Hollywood star power to this year's ceremony.

Davis and Crystal are both nominees. If the "Woman King" star earns the award for the audio recording of her memoir "Finding Me," she will join the elite club of EGOT winners. Crystal is in the running for best musical theater album for "Mr. Saturday Night."

First Lady Jill Biden will also be in the house to present an award on Sunday night.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 135

Patriot 1st
4d ago

When these award shows of these so-called celebrities totting their own horns got political then most of middle America tuned them out. Would rather watch a documentary about how fast grass grows.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(4)
83
mark
4d ago

I use to enjoy watching the award shows when they were focused on entertainment. but since the award shows have gotten political, I don't watch them anymore. if I want to watch politics, I will watch the news.

Reply(1)
33
woodchuck
4d ago

Won't watch a three hour info commercial about how bad some people have it so bad in America. Especially rich entertainers who for most part could careless the homeless, the victims of cop violence and the right to kill an unborn child.

Reply(1)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoldDerby

Grammys 2023: Who gave the best performance of the night?

There were huge surprises all across the 2023 Grammy Awards, which were presented on Sunday night, February 5, during a ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But these music awards are just as much about the performances as they are about the accolades. Who do you think gave the best performance of the night? Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post. The broadcast opened with Bad Bunny, who brought a beach party to the Grammys with his performance of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa.” But he wasn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
netflixjunkie.com

When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith

Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
ETOnline.com

Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)

Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
News Breaking LIVE

Rock and Roll Legend Dies

An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
521K+
Followers
80K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy