ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Caitlin Clark drops 42 on top ten team

By Keith Murphy
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAQCh_0kbUhn5k00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 42 points and Monika Czinano had 28 as No. 6 Iowa defeated No. 8 Maryland 96-82 on Thursday night.

Clark, who entered second in the nation in scoring at 27.1 points per game, was 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 for 11 on 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and eight assists.

It was the sixth time in her career that Clark scored 40 or more points.

“A once-in-a-lifetime player,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “Just a huge night. She is a special player.”

And it prompted Iowa coach Lisa Bluder to begin campaigning for Clark to be national player of the year.

“I don’t know how you can say that she is not,” Bluder said. “She was unbelievable.”

Clark said she appreciated being mentioned in the conversation.

“I don’t, like, just brush it off. It is something you should be proud of and our program should be proud of, but that’s not the reason you play the game of basketball,” Clark said. “I play it because I love it. When you get wins like this, that’s the most important thing and that’s what makes basketball so fun.”

Diamond Miller led Maryland with 27 points despite being in foul trouble most of the game. Shyanne Sellers had 26 points and Abby Meyers added 15.

Clark scored 18 points in the second half, nine on free throws, but at the beginning of the period she was bent over as she stood near midcourt.

“I thought I was going to throw up,” she said, laughing. “I know, it’s a little (too much information).”

Frese said Clark and Czinano were going to be the focus of Maryland’s defense, but the two combined to shoot 27 of 37 from the field.

“They had monster games,” Frese said.

When Bluder pointed out the shooting statistic, Clark and Czinano laughed and high-fived each other. Iowa was 37 of 60 (61.7%) for the game.

“I thought we took really good shots as a team,” Clark said. “I didn’t think we forced them.”

Iowa freshman Hannah Stuelke added 13 points as the Hawkeyes (18-4, 10-1 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to seven and stayed in second place in the Big Ten, a half-game behind No. 4 Indiana.

Maryland (18-5, 9-3) had its five-game winning streak snapped and fell into a third-place tie with No. 10 Ohio State. The Terrapins host the Buckeyes on Sunday.

Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons and ranks third this season, was 14 of 18 from the field.

Clark and Czinano combined for 42 first-half points, making 18 of 22 shots, as Iowa took a 56-38 halftime lead.

That start rattled the Terrapins, Frese said, especially in the first quarter, when Maryland was behind 20-8 seven minutes into the game.

“They came out really aggressive,” Frese said. “They crushed us in every area. We allowed the crowd, we allowed a lot of different emotions, to take us out of the game.”

The Hawkeyes, whose biggest lead was 58-38, maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the second half. Maryland got to 85-75 with 4:17 to play, but no closer.

“It’s hard to battle back on the road,” Bluder said. “And so I thought that was an outstanding beginning. Some of Caitlin’s shots were crazy, but we got Monika some real high-percentage shots.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qm9gc_0kbUhn5k00
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a 3-point basket over Maryland guard Faith Masonius during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 96-82. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins’ attempt at a comeback was thwarted by their poor 3-point shooting. Maryland came in ranked 11th nationally in 3-point percentage but went 2 of 18 in this one, including 1 for 9 in the second half. “I thought they were great looks,” Frese said. “Typically we hit those.”

Iowa: The Hawkeyes set an early tone, and other than a small run by Maryland early in the third quarter controlled the game. They kept pace with Indiana atop the conference standings — the teams play Feb. 9 at Indiana. Iowa has won 13 of its last 14 dating to early December. “I think we can get better,” Bluder said. Asked if the Hawkeyes were playing at their highest level, Czinano said: “There’s always another level.”

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday.

Iowa: At Penn State on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9

Iowa Football’s 2024 Class Ranked Among The Nation’s Best

Has the lackluster Iowa offense and uncertainty at the offensive coordinator position put a damper on football recruiting? According to experts, the answer is a resounding 'NO'!. While Iowa's most high-profile 2023 recruit Kadyn Proctor changed his mind, the recruiting class of 2024 is looking great! In fact, Hawkeyes Wire...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation

The Iowa Hawkeyes announced a major amendment to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his contract. What the CFB world wasn’t expecting was what that brand-new stipulation in it is. Scott Dochterman, the Iowa writer for The Athletic, reported the details on Twitter. Dochterman wrote, “Iowa announces amendments to Brian Ferentz’s employment: Salary of $850,000, effective Read more... The post CFB world reacts to ridiculous, new Iowa contract stipulation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Wrigley Field to host Iowa-Northwestern football game

IOWA CITY, IOWA — When the boys of summer are done with the ‘friendly confines’ of Wrigley Field this year, there will still be one more game on the schedule. On Tuesday the Hawkeyes confirmed that they will take on the Northwestern Wildcats on November 4th in one of baseball’s most iconic stadiums. Rumors of […]
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (2/5): Clark, Boffeli go crazy in routs for Iowa, UNI

(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark and Grace Boffeli had big games to lead their respective teams to victories on Sunday. Iowa (19-4, 11-1): The Hawkeyes rolled past Penn State (13-11, 4-9) in a 95-51 rout. Caitlin Clark had a triple-double with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds while Monika Czinano accounted for 14 points, Rachael Heittola came off the bench with 14 points, Kate Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds and McKenna Warnock and Hannah Stuelke posted nine points each.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boys Basketball Poll Final Regular Season Edition

The final regular season basketball polls are out. Central Lyon finishes at #1 in the Class 2A poll with Western Christian at #5. MOC Floyd Valley takes the #3 spot in 3A with Remsen St Mary’s #7 in the Class 1A poll. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1...
IOWA STATE
Field & Stream

Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes

Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention

On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mountain Lion Shot In Eastern Iowa

(Swisher)A mountain lion has been shot and killed by hunters near Swisher in Eastern Iowa. The Department of Natural Resources says the female cat weighed 116 pounds and had been spotted on trail cameras several times. More than two thousand mountain lion sightings have been reported in Iowa in the past 20 years. The cats are not protected by state law.
SWISHER, IA
WHO 13

Kirk Ferentz says no staff changes

At Wednesday’s media availability at the University of Iowa, Hawkeye head football coach Kirk Ferentz says he will not make changes to the staff. “As I stand here today, I anticipate no changes in our staff moving forward. That’s my plan, certainly, I think we do have a terrific staff and I thought they did […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Kirk Ferentz addresses future of Hawkeye coaching staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa Hawkeye football team ended the 2022 season on a high note with a Music City Bowl victory and an 8-5 final record. But many Hawkeye fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths by the season as the team’s offense sunk to new lows under […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
97X

An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa

Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County

At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy