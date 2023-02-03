The GeForce RTX 4090 GPU is still a difficult card to find without a big price markup, even more difficult compared to the RTX 4080. There's a good reason for it, though. Despite the considerably higher price tag, the RTX 4090 is a beast of a card that dominates every other GPU out there, including the 4080. Fortunately, a few major vendors including Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy finally have a few specific models available at or close to MSRP. Some models have an MSRP above $1599 because they are overclocked out of the box.

1 DAY AGO