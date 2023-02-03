Read full article on original website
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 4: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Watch our The Last of Us Episode 4 show vs game comparison video! HBO's TLOU Episode 4 is here, and like TLOU Premiere episode, there are plenty of similarities to spot when comparing the game to The Last of Us TV show. From Ellie and Joel cracking jokes in Bill's car, to the ambush with the injured man, and Ellie saving Joel, here's how TLOU game, developed by Naughty Dog, and TLOU TV show compare. Beware of spoilers ahead for The Last of Us series!
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Drop on Friday Instead of Super Bowl Sunday
The Last of Us has been taking the world by storm, but HBO has decided it would be best to move episode five of the post-apocalyptic series out of the way of Super Bowl Sunday and to instead make it available to all subscribers on Friday, February 10. HBO shared...
IGN
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon - The First Preview
We played Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, for the first time – and we were incredibly impressed at how it's unique control-two-characters-at-the-same-time (one with each Joy-Con) awesomely subverted our expectations for what a Bayonetta spinoff game could be. Previewed by Luke Winkie.
IGN
While We Wait Here, a Psychological-Horror Restaurant Management Game, Announced for PC
While We Wait Here, from developer Bad Vices Games, has been announced for a 2024 release on Steam next year. So what is it? Well...it's definitely a description you haven't heard before. In short, it's a restaurant-management sim set during the apocalypse. Check out the announcement trailer above and the first screenshots below, and here's how the developers describe it:
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Will Feature the Game's First IP Collaboration With Doomfist's One-Punch Man Skin
Overwatch 2 Season 3 will not only feature an Asian Mythology theme, a new Antarctica Control map, and a Valentine's Day-themed browser-based Overwatch Dating Simulator, but it will also see the game's first IP collaboration with Doomfist's One-Punch Man skin. Season 3 of Overwatch 2 will begin on February 7...
IGN
How to Cast Spells
Want to try your hand at magic? The Dark and Darker Wizard and Cleric classes can use magical spells to damage opponents and help teammates. However, the spell tiers, spell memory, and cost limit mechanics are difficult to understand. Here’s how to cast spells in Dark and Darker. How...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Surpasses PS4 and Game Boy to Become 3rd Best Selling Console of All Time
The Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy to become the third best selling video game console of all time. The figure was revealed in Nintendo's third quarter earnings report, which also announced that 994.30 million units of Switch software have now been sold.
IGN
Dark and Darker Playtest Feb 2023: Start Time and How to Play
Dark and Darker, an upcoming first-person PvPvE game, was first made available for Alpha playtesting in 2022. Following three previous playtests, the first Dark and Darker playtest of 2023 is set to run as part of Steam Next Fest, February 6 to 13. Dark and Darker Playtest Start Time. The...
IGN
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
IGN
Ashes: Preview the First Great Graphic Novel of 2023
We're barely a month into 2023, and already there's a clear contender for the best graphic novel of the year. The book in question is Ashes, which is written and illustrated by Álvaro Ortiz and published by Top Shelf Productions. Ahead of the February 7 release of Ashes, IGN...
IGN
Dark and Darker Stats
Dark and Darker characters have 5 stats: Strength, Agility, Will, Knowledge, and Resourcefulness. Each Dark and Darker class has a different default stat spread, but you can increase your stats using equipment that you loot from the dungeon. Here's what each stat does in Dark and Darker - please note that as the game is still in playtesting, the implementation of stats is not yet complete and so stats may not function as intended.
IGN
How to Play Against Friends in Marvel Snap
Battle Mode is a new game mode within Marvel Snap that allows you to compete against your friends, inviting them to private battles where cubes don't count towards your progression, they count towards your health. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of how Battle Mode works within Marvel Snap,...
IGN
How to Unlock Eye Chests
Eye Chests are non-standard chests you'll encounter many times in Hogwarts Legacy. While opening them early in the game seems impossible, they're pretty simple once you've acquired a particular basic yet helpful spell. This page contains information on how to unlock Eye Chests and what mission you need to complete to start opening them.
IGN
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
IGN
How-To Guides
Stuck and need a helping hand in Hogwarts Legacy? Well, look no further than our comprehensive How-To Guides below that explain everything from solving puzzle doors, fast traveling, changing your gear and character appearance, increasing your inventory space, and so much more.
IGN
Forspoken Wiki Guide
Discovered during Frey's first trip across the lands outside of Cipal, Founts are an activity type that offers Forspoken's protagonist additional powers. They look like small wells, with Frey able to leap into them when enemies aren't nearby. Once you've accessed a Fount, you'll return with the new power unlocked...
IGN
Chapter 15 - Dancer in the Ruins
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 15 - The Dancer in the Ruins. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
How to Use Dark and Darker Voice Chat and Proximity Chat
Voice chat has been added to Dark and Darker with Alpha Playtest 4. You can now use voice chat to communicate with your party, or even turn on proximity voice chat to speak to adventurers outside your team. Here's how to use it!. Dark and Darker Voice Chat Settings. To...
IGN
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Sales Have Yet to Outpace Shadowlands
For the first time since 2012, the new World of Warcraft expansion has not performed as well commercially as its predecessor. In Activision Blizzard's Q4 2022 financial results, the company said "early Dragonflight sales have not reached the level of the prior expansion". The new World of Warcraft expansion failing...
IGN
How to Level Up Quickly
If you want to raise your Dark and Darker level, here’s how to gain experience. There are several ways to level up, and luckily for us, some of them are much less frightening than using a red portal. From looting to fighting, here’s what you need to know.
