CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Will be primary 3B for KC
Dozier will be the primary third baseman for Kansas City to open the 2023 season according to Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "We want [Dozier] to get at-bats," Picollo said. "That's the best place for him to play." The Royals want Bobby Witt to settle in at shortstop, and while Dozier has played in the outfield as well, Kansas City wants the 31-year-old to man the hot corner to begin the 2023 season. He will have to hit better in order to justify staying in the lineup, however, as he hasn't posted an OPS above .750 since his breakout 2019 season.
CBS Sports
Mets' Steve Cohen on MLB owners questioning his spending habits: 'They set the rules down, I'm following them'
Entering the 2023 season, the New York Mets have a $335 million payroll, which is the highest in Major League Baseball. Because of the team's spending habits, team owner Steve Cohen has drawn the ire of several other owners from around the league. He's not losing sleep over what other...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Already at work in camp
Whitlock (hip) did weight training and ran sprints Tuesday in Red Sox camp, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports. Whitlock arrived early to camp in Fort Myers, Florida and appears to be fully recovered from September surgery on his right hip. Assuming there are no setbacks along the way this spring, the 26-year-old right-hander should be locked into a spot at the back end of Boston's season-opening starting rotation. He registered a strong 3.45 ERA and 82:15 K:BB ratio across 78.1 innings (nine starts, 22 relief appearances) for the Sox during the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Re-signs with SF on NRI deal
Hildenberger was re-signed by the Giants on Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Hildenberger was limited to just six appearances in the minors last year with four of those coming with Triple-A Sacramento. The right-handed hurler has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he made two appearances with the Mets. He provides some relief depth for the minors and isn't likely to be a factor for the Giants again in 2023.
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Nearing mound work
Means (elbow) said Sunday's he's throwing from 140 feet and expects to throw off a half-mound at the start of spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April and isn't expected to be ready for big-league action until at least July, but it's still a good sign he's ramping up his throwing program. A more detailed return timeline should come into focus as Means increases his throwing intensity over the next couple months.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Nets star 'prepared' to sit out rest of season if he's not moved at deadline
Ever since returning from his early-season suspension, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving had been in the headlines for all the right reasons: impressive individual performances, another All-Star Game selection and, before Kevin Durant was injured, helping lead a 12-game winning streak that is still the longest by any team this season.
CBS Sports
Mets' Khalil Lee: Designated for assignment
Lee was designated for assignment on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Lee is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Sam Coonrod after Coonrod was claimed off waivers from the Phillies. The outfielder is currently under investigation from a lawsuit that accuses him of domestic violence. He made just two appearances with the Mets in 2022 while going 1-for-2, and he registered a .699 OPS with 10 homers and 14 stolen bases in 100 games with Triple-A Syracuse.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2023: Top sleepers from computer model that predicted Tommy Edman's big year
One position in the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings with the most star power is outfield, as reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge headlines the list. Judge led the league in homers last season, making him one of the popular 2023 Fantasy baseball picks. There are other outstanding options at that position too, including Yordan Alvarez, Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. Another player who will be looking to join that list is Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who was one of the Fantasy baseball breakouts last season.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Clippers have emerged as possible destination; Nets determined to deal, per report
Kyrie Irving didn't seem to have a robust trade market in the offseason, but with the deadline mere days away, it appears as though several teams are attempting to trade for the mercurial guard. The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks were reported quickly as possible candidates, but on Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that another team, the Los Angeles Clippers, have entered the fray.
