ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dealing with illness

Toews will sit out Sunday's practice with a non-COVID illness, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. The Blackhawks host Anaheim on Tuesday, so Toews has some additional time to recover. The 34-year-old center has produced 14 goals, 28 points and 79 shots on net in 46 games this campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots 20th tally

Kucherov scored his 20th goal of the season in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Panthers. His tally early in the second period gave Tampa Bay a brief flicker of hope, but it only ended up spoiling Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid. Kucherov did extend his point streak to seven games, a stretch in which the 29-year-old has three goals and 11 points.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should be ready for Thursday

Barkov (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with San Jose, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Barkov left Monday's game against Tampa Bay after blocking a shot in the second period. Coach Paul Maurice said following the contest that the injury was not believed to be serious. Barkov is expected to return to the ice for Wednesday's practice after he skipped Tuesday's session. The Panthers captain has racked up 14 goals, 47 points and 128 shots on net in 43 games this season.
CBS Sports

Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Re-signs with SF on NRI deal

Hildenberger was re-signed by the Giants on Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Hildenberger was limited to just six appearances in the minors last year with four of those coming with Triple-A Sacramento. The right-handed hurler has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he made two appearances with the Mets. He provides some relief depth for the minors and isn't likely to be a factor for the Giants again in 2023.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy