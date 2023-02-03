John Bercow tells Nigel Farage 'grotesque blunder' of Brexit is 'nonsense on stilts'

John Bercow didn’t hesitate to give Nigel Farage his two cents on what he described as the “grotesque blunder” that is Brexit .

The former Commons speaker expressed his scathing criticism of the UK’s exit from the EU during a discussion on GBN.

He said Farage’s alleged scapegoating surrounding recent economic turmoil is “nonsense on stilts.”

“What Nigel wants to do ... is to blame someone else, so it’s mysterious forces,” he said, “a fifth or sixth estate.”

Bercow called on Farage to “do better” and admit Brexit was the “biggest foreign policy mistake of the post-war period.”

Sign up for our newsletters .