ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

John Bercow tells Nigel Farage 'grotesque blunder' of Brexit is 'nonsense on stilts'

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX9Fv_0kbUhZgS00

John Bercow didn’t hesitate to give Nigel Farage his two cents on what he described as the “grotesque blunder” that is Brexit .

The former Commons speaker expressed his scathing criticism of the UK’s exit from the EU during a discussion on GBN.

He said Farage’s alleged scapegoating surrounding recent economic turmoil is “nonsense on stilts.”

“What Nigel wants to do ... is to blame someone else, so it’s mysterious forces,” he said, “a fifth or sixth estate.”

Bercow called on Farage to “do better” and admit Brexit was the “biggest foreign policy mistake of the post-war period.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Supreme Court set to rule on lawfulness of Northern Ireland Protocol

The Supreme Court will later rule on the lawfulness of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.The legality of the contentious trading arrangements has been challenged by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.Arguments were considered by the UK’s highest court at a two-day hearing last year after the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling in Belfast High Court dismissing the legal challenge.The protocol, which is a key aspect of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, was jointly designed by London and Brussels to keep Ireland’s land border free flowing following the UK’s departure from the EU.Becoming effective in 2021, the arrangements instead shifted customs and...
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy