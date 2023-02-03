ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench

Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons has no trade value; Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal likely to stay put

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Downgraded to out

Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined versus Detroit due to an illness. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams figure to garner increased roles, though Jayson Tatum will presumably dominate the playmaking opportunities when he's on the court.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to sit Sunday

Murray is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee injury management. One night after registering a season-high 41 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes, Murray looks like he'll take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. Even though Murray played both ends of the Nuggets' previous back-to-back set (Jan. 17 and 18), Denver isn't expected to ask the point guard to shoulder big minutes for the second day in a row, especially since the Nuggets are traveling to Minnesota rather than playing at home. With three other starters (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon) also listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, the Nuggets offense could primarily run through Michael Porter and sixth man Bruce Brown.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who to buy and a mid-tier DFS play for Tuesday

Monday's eight-game slate was an exciting one. Jayson Tatum performed like most would expect him to without Jaylen Brown in the picture and led all players in Fantasy points with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. A few other unexpected players weren't far behind him by the time the final buzzer sounded at the end of the night. Six more games are set for Tuesday, and we'll go over who's hot, who's not, and a DFS play ahead of the action here.
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday

Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brown was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play against Detroit. He's been dominant since returning from a three-game absence in mid-January, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Monday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will likely handle increased roles for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts season-high 24 points

Middleton logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 win over the Heat. The Bucks have continued their slow ramp-up process with Middleton, who has played between 15 and 20 minutes in each of his seven appearances since returning Jan. 23 following a five-week absence due to a sore right knee. Aside from some issues with turnovers (2.7 per game), Middleton has more or less looked like himself in his first seven contests back in action, averaging 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 17.6 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the field and 95.2 percent from the free-throw line. Middleton's playing time could be restricted on some level through the All-Star break, but he's producing well enough to warrant an activation in just about every league.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Not listed on injury report

Rubio (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Rubio sat out the second leg of a back-to-back set on Monday, but he should return to the floor for Wednesday's game. Rubio has been heating up over the past five games, averaging 7.2 points, 5.8 assists, 1.6 triples, 1.0 steal and just 1.0 turnover per contest, so he could be worth a look in deep leagues if you need some dimes.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Should be ready for Thursday

Barkov (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with San Jose, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Barkov left Monday's game against Tampa Bay after blocking a shot in the second period. Coach Paul Maurice said following the contest that the injury was not believed to be serious. Barkov is expected to return to the ice for Wednesday's practice after he skipped Tuesday's session. The Panthers captain has racked up 14 goals, 47 points and 128 shots on net in 43 games this season.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Monday

Rubio has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Wizards due to left knee injury management, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio will sit out the second half of the Cavaliers' current back-to-back set to manage his surgically repaired left knee. Since making his season debut Jan. 12, the veteran point guard has appeared in 11 of 13 contests and is averaging 5.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. In his absence, Raul Neto and Cedi Osman are candidates for increased roles behind Darius Garland.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy